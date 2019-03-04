﻿
7 fail-safe parenting techniques Victoria Beckham swears by

The working mum-of-four dishes her advice

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the most highly publicised couples in the world; They're glamorous, jet setting and one half of them happens to be at the helm of one of the hottest fashion labels of the moment. However, behind closed doors they're also parents to four kids: 20-year-old Brooklyn; 16-year-old Romeo; 14-year-old Cruz and 7-year-old Harper Seven and you bet, that's a full-time job in itself. Here we bring you the parenting tips of the world's most famous duo - will you adopt any of these for your little ones?

 

They're never too young to be polite

Both David and Victoria Beckham have shared how important it is to them that their children have manners. “They've been saying their please and thank-yous since they were two or three years old", David once revealed to the Daily Mail and Victoria has confirmed this too in a separate interview. "We’ve always been strict parents,” she told Good Morning Britain. “It was very important to me and David that our kids had manners".

 

Social Media needs to be monitored

Brooklyn is now an adult so we suspect he manages his own social media accounts now, but this wasn't always the case. Back when he was 15 with a staggering 4.4 million followers, David told ABC: "We control everything he posts, everything that he does, and it's the same with our other kids". Yep, you always have to keep your kids safe online as well as in real life.

 

Don't let them forget what they need to be thankful for

It's one of the most important values Victoria and David uphold within their famous family. Opening up to Grazia, VB simply said:  “David and I explain to the children what privileged lives they lead. We tell them that in many places in the world children are hungry, homeless and sick. They all understand how important it is to help others. Romeo ran the children’s marathon earlier this year and raised an amazing amount of money through sponsorship, which he divided between David’s charity and UNAIDS.”

Plan and plan and plan some more

Life is busy and if you're a Beckham it's extraordinarily busy meaning you have to plan around work and family so that you don't overstretch yourself. “I don’t really go away that much,” Victoria told The Telegraph. “David and I work it out so that we’re not away at the same time, so one of us is always here. The other day we were at Harper’s school as she had won a prize, and we were both there. It’s a juggling act, but we have great people around us to make sure it all works.”

Set an example

Victoria and David Beckham have made it clear that their children do and always will come first however, that doesn't mean to say they don't believe they can have careers too. David said, “We juggle everything around the family because our main priority is the children, simple as that, and it always will be, but being hardworking is the best thing you can show children.”

 

Victoria actually called on Diane Von Furstenberg back in 2015 to reassure her about any looming mum guilt.

 

"I was having dinner with Diane Von Furstenberg a few months ago, and she's a woman that I have an enormous amount of respect and admiration for," Beckham told Good Morning America. "And I said to her, 'Diane, when your children were younger and you were working, did you feel guilty?' And she said 'Absolutely not. It's a waste of time and energy'."

 

"It's ageing," Furstenberg continued. "Actually, you're setting a good example in the fact that you're a woman and you're going to work'."

 

Work ethic is important

There are few people that work harder than Victoria Beckham. She was one of the most successful pop stars in the world and seamlessly launched an internationally respected fashion house following the split of the Spice Girls so it's no wonder she wants to instil the same work ethic in her children. David and VB may be worth $450 million EACH but that doesn't mean Brooklyn didn't have to do a stint working at a West London coffee shop for £2.87 per hour.

 

Reflecting on the rest of her brood also, she previously said that "they won’t be these children that stay at home and don’t do anything. They will definitely work."

They will grow up to make their own choices

Many know that it's not just David who's a fan of football but his three sons too. However, there's no pressure in the Beckham household for them to necessarily follow in their dad's footsteps. The eldest, Brooklyn, opened up about his interests in a 2015 Teen Vogue interview, saying "I love football, but I'm also very passionate about photography and film. I'm keeping my options open right now." Victoria just predicts that he'll end up doing something creative. She said to Vogue International editor, Suzy Menkes: “Brooklyn is an incredible photographer, he is really talented, he has a really great eye”.

 

“As well as being great at football he’s very good at photography and art so I would imagine that he would do something creative. But what a lot of people don’t know about David is how creative he is, he is a great photographer, he is great at art, and he has a great business sense, too.”

 

Like father, like son, hey?!

