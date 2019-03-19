﻿
8 Photos | Beauty

Meghan Markle's pregnancy evolution - month by month in pictures

The Duchess of Sussex is due in the spring

The heartfelt way Duchess Meghan paid tribute to the victims of Christchurch
meghan-markle-baby-bump-month-1
Photo: © Getty Images
Royal baby watch is well and truly on! The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to welcome her first child, and while Kensington Palace gave a rough timeline, announcing that Meghan is due in the spring, royal watchers have estimated she will give birth in mid-April. Fans have loved seeing just how much Meghan's bump has grown ever since the palace announced her news last year.

Speculation had been mounting that Prince Harry's wife was indeed expecting, but the confirmation didn't come until Monday 15 October. As we look forward to the arrival of the newest member of the royal family, see Meghan's baby bump evolution in pictures…

August

In early August, Harry and Meghan attended the wedding of the Duke's close friends, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, in Surrey. The couple had plenty to smile about – Meghan was a few weeks pregnant and they kept their baby news to themselves. By the end of the month, the Duchess still wasn't showing, hiding her petite frame in a tuxedo style dress.

meghan-markle-baby-bump-month-2
Photo: © Getty Images
September

Pregnancy rumours were swirling in September when Harry and Meghan attended the 100 Days of Peace concert in London. The Duchess looked ravishing in a Jason Wu dress, which featured ruffles down the front. The design of the dress only added fuel to the fire and fans were convinced Meghan was pregnant.

But a few weeks later, the former actress seemed to quash any rumours by choosing to draw attention to her slim waist. During a visit to the Royal Academy of Arts, which happened to be her first solo engagement, Meghan showed off her petite figure in a long-sleeved black dress by Givenchy, which featured a thigh-high slit and fitted bodice.

She also showed no signs of a bump as she and Harry attended the Coach Core Awards at the end of September, wearing black trousers and a £1,636 navy peplum top by Oscar de la Renta.

meghan-markle-baby-bump-month-3
Photo: © Getty Images
October

The rumour mill went into overdrive in early October when Meghan attended Princess Eugenie's royal wedding. The Duchess seemed to have something to hide, choosing to wear a loose navy blue dress designed by Givenchy's artistic director Clare Waight Keller – the same creative who made her own wedding dress. The elegant knee-length coatdress featured a high collar, black buttons and large pockets.

Harry and Meghan's baby news was confirmed just days later by the palace, just as the couple were about to kick off their Australasia autumn tour. With the secret out, Meghan was able to dress as she pleased, and the first hint of a baby bump was seen during her visit to Fiji. She looked incredible in one of her brightest outfits to date – Figue's 'Frederica' Printed Ruffle Dress. Later that month, fans just about managed to see Meghan's tiny bump as she was pictured side-on, about to board a flight to New Zealand.

meghan-markle-baby-bump-month-4
Photo: © Getty Images
November

Meghan's protruding bump really started to show in November. As the royal family marked Remembrance Sunday, the Duchess attended various events. Later that month, she pulled out all the stops for the Royal Variety Performance. Meghan wore a black halter-neck top with white floral embroidery by Safiyaa and a floor-length black skirt.

meghan-markle-baby-bump-month-5
Photo: © Getty Images
December

There was no hiding her bump now! In December, the Duchess' bump really popped and she showcased her gorgeous figure in a series of stunning outfits. For the Fashion Awards, the pregnant royal displayed her sartorial prowess in a one-shouldered Givenchy gown. On Christmas Day, Meghan opted for head-to-toe Victoria Beckham, looking elegant in a navy dress and matching coat.

meghan-markle-baby-bump-month-6
Photo: © Getty Images
January

Bumping along nicely, Meghan continued to show off her chic maternity style as she returned to the royal circuit post-Christmas. The mum-to-be opted for a range of brands for her engagements, from this purse-friendly cream dress by H&M, which cost just £25, to this very glitzy sequinned Roland Mouret gown that cost north of £4,300.

meghan-markle-baby-bump-month-7
Photo: © Getty Images
February

Meghan continued to look ravishing in her seventh month of pregnancy. Her bump was clear to see in this ultra-feminine, animal-printed dress by Oscar de la Renta. Priced at a cool £2,335, the Oscar de la Renta Ore-Fall 2018 'Scribble' dress showcased Meghan's pregnancy figure perfectly. One week later at the Endeavour Awards, Meghan turned to her favourite designer again, wearing a bespoke black-and-white Givenchy number that featured a flattering high leg slit.

meghan-markle-bump-march
Photo: © Getty Images
March

With just a month to go until her due date, Meghan kept her diary busy and attended several engagements with her husband Harry and the rest of the royal family. Earlier in the month, the Duchess perfectly showed off her blossoming baby bump as she publicly marked Commonwealth Day by taking a trip to Canada House. The pregnant royal dressed her burgeoning bump in a green, embroidered Erdem coat. Later that same day, she wore a total Victoria Beckham look to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

On the 19 March, Meghan made a surprise public outing to New Zealand House to sign the book of condolences following the horrific attacks that killed 50 people. For her last public outing ahead of welcoming her first baby, Meghan dressed her bump in a black dress and coat.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

