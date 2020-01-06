﻿
7 Photos | Beauty

Celebrity babies 2020: the pregnant stars giving birth this year

The glamorous famous ladies and their baby bumps

...
Celebrity babies 2020: the pregnant stars giving birth this year
You're reading

Celebrity babies 2020: the pregnant stars giving birth this year

1/7
Next

Ruth Langsford’s M&S dress is the perfect back-to-work buy
millie mackintosh
1/7

It's a new year and that means a whole new batch of gorgeous celebrity babies to coo over! Some of our favourite stars are expecting right now, from former Strictly dancer Ola Jordan and past contestant Ali Bastian to Hollywood actresses Milla Jovovich and Jenna Dewan. Of course, these A-list ladies know how to dress their bumps in style and we love seeing their latest maternity photos on social media. Take a look at the cutest New Year baby bumps here…

 

Millie Mackintosh

 

Former Made In Chelsea star Millie is looking so stylish at 20 weeks pregnant with her first baby. The model is expecting a little girl with fellow MIC star Hugo Taylor and regularly posts photos of her bump on her Instagram page. Speaking of her pregnancy, Millie told HELLO!: "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far."

ola jordan
2/7

Ola Jordan

 

Professional dancer Ola is expecting her first baby with her fellow dancer husband James Jordan and we are so excited for the couple. The pair are looking forward to meeting their little girl in March and Ola recently told HELLO! she is already taking after her mum and dad: "When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

lydia bright
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Lydia Bright

 

Reality star Lydia is fast approaching her due date in February, expecting her first child with her ex-boyfriend Lee Cronin. The star shared this fabulous snap in January showing off her blooming bump in a swimsuit, writing: "7 weeks to go...... I have never felt so relaxed and at ease in my whole life. Pregnancy has really changed me as a person and taught me so many lessons. We are only 5 days in, but 2020 you are my happiest year EVER."

jenna dewan
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Jenna Dewan

 

American actress Jenna is pregnant with her second child – her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee. The star hasn't revealed her due date as yet but from the look of this photo taken at the end of December, Jenna looks around six months. She recently posted: "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...!"

ali bastian
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Ali Bastian

 

Former Hollyoaks actress Ali is looking positively radiant during her first pregnancy. The Strictly star is expecting a baby with her actor husband David O'Mahony, due in March. The couple spoke to HELLO! back in November 2019, telling us: "We are delighted to share the news, after our 20-week scan, that we are expecting a baby girl. We couldn't be happier."

 

MORE: See the best photos of Archie Harrison since his birth - including royal tour, Christmas and more

michelle williams
6/7

Michelle Williams

 

Golden Globes winner Michelle Williams wowed on the red carpet in this stunning peach dress, revealing her small bump to the world. The actress is pregnant with her second child and we're thrilled for her! Michelle is expecting a baby with her fiancé Thomas Kail and is already mum to daughter Matilda, who she shared with the late actor Heath Ledger.

 

MORE: Royal mum style: what Duchess Kate and Co wore to leave hospital with their babies

milla jovovich
7/7

Milla Jovovich

 

Hollywood actress Milla, who has starred in hit movies like The Fifth Element, is pregnant with her third child with husband Paul WS Anderson. Milla shared this lovely snap on 1 January showing off her bump alongside her family. At the start of December, the star revealed she was just nine weeks off her due date so Milla's new arrival is just a few weeks away!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...