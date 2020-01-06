It's a new year and that means a whole new batch of gorgeous celebrity babies to coo over! Some of our favourite stars are expecting right now, from former Strictly dancer Ola Jordan and past contestant Ali Bastian to Hollywood actresses Milla Jovovich and Jenna Dewan. Of course, these A-list ladies know how to dress their bumps in style and we love seeing their latest maternity photos on social media. Take a look at the cutest New Year baby bumps here…
Millie Mackintosh
Former Made In Chelsea star Millie is looking so stylish at 20 weeks pregnant with her first baby. The model is expecting a little girl with fellow MIC star Hugo Taylor and regularly posts photos of her bump on her Instagram page. Speaking of her pregnancy, Millie told HELLO!: "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far."