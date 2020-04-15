Set an example
Victoria and David Beckham have made it clear that their children do, and always will come first - however, that doesn't mean to say they don't believe they can have careers too. David said, “We juggle everything around the family because our main priority is the children, simple as that, and it always will be, but being hardworking is the best thing you can show children.”
Victoria actually called on Diane Von Furstenberg back in 2015 to reassure her about any looming mum guilt. "I was having dinner with Diane Von Furstenberg a few months ago, and she's a woman that I have an enormous amount of respect and admiration for," Beckham told Good Morning America. "And I said to her, 'Diane, when your children were younger and you were working, did you feel guilty?'
And she said 'Absolutely not. It's a waste of time and energy'." "It's ageing," Furstenberg continued. "Actually, you're setting a good example in the fact that you're a woman and you're going to work'."