Rochelle Humes
This Morning star Rochelle Humes announced her third pregnancy in March. She and husband Marvin Humes both posted the same Easter-themed announcement photo on their respective Instagram accounts to share the news with their fans. The image showed a chalkboard in the centre, reading: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020." The couple later revealed they are having a boy.
Rochelle has been keeping busy during her pregnancy, but has struggled with morning sickness, which she complained is lasting all day. Last month, she shared a sweet photo of herself being comforted by her daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three, and wrote: "Today has by far been one of the hardest days to get through...this ‘morning’ (or all day) sickness really isn’t budging. I shut myself in the front room today and cried. These little ladies must have sensed it as they have been as good as gold for me all day. Early night tonight I think..."