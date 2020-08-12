﻿
11 Photos | Beauty

11 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown

Pregnancy hormones during self-isolation, oh my!

11 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown
You're reading

11 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown

1/11
Next

Inside The One Show host Chris Ramsey's family home
Jenni McKnight
ed-sheeran-cherry-seaborn
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

Many women who are experiencing pregnancy will probably tell you that it's one of the greatest joys of their lives – but that was before we were all told to self-isolate! Ever-changing hormones, cravings, sickness, they're all part and parcel of carrying a child into the world. But imagine going through all these emotions during a lockdown? It honestly doesn't bear thinking about. So let's spare a thought for all those women who are going through it right now. You're doing great! And just because you're a celebrity doesn't mean you can avoid it either. Let's take a look at some celebs dealing with pregnancy in lockdown…

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is reportedly just weeks away from becoming a dad. The singer is said to be expecting his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn. In photos obtained by the MailOnline, Cherry was photographed in March showing off what appeared to be a baby bump. According to reports, lockdown was the perfect excuse for the couple to hide the pregnancy, with Cherry expected to give birth later this summer.

MORE: 11 stars who have given birth during the surreal lockdown

bindi-irwin-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
2/11

Bindi Irwin

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell next year. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the 22-year-old wrote: "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

emma-roberts
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts, the niece of Julia Roberts, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Troy actor Garrett Hedlund. Her mother, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed the news in a series of Instagram comments. Kelly was congratulated on the pregnancy, that had been reported by Us Weekly in June, and confirmed it by writing: "Thank you so much! Very excited." When another asked if Emma was pregnant, she wrote back: "Yes!!" Soon after Kelly, not surprisingly, deleted her Instagram page.

Keep scrolling for more pregnant celebrities in lockdown...

rochelle-humes-baby-bump
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

Rochelle Humes

This Morning star Rochelle Humes announced her third pregnancy in March. She and husband Marvin Humes both posted the same Easter-themed announcement photo on their respective Instagram accounts to share the news with their fans. The image showed a chalkboard in the centre, reading: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020." The couple later revealed they are having a boy.

Rochelle has been keeping busy during her pregnancy, but has struggled with morning sickness, which she complained is lasting all day. Last month, she shared a sweet photo of herself being comforted by her daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three, and wrote: "Today has by far been one of the hardest days to get through...this ‘morning’ (or all day) sickness really isn’t budging. I shut myself in the front room today and cried. These little ladies must have sensed it as they have been as good as gold for me all day. Early night tonight I think..."

gigi-hadid-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her rumoured fiancé Zayn Malik confirmed in April that they are expecting their first child, which grandmother-to-be Yolanda Hadid let slip is due in September. The couple are currently on lockdown at Yolanda's idyllic Pennsylvania farm with the rest of the Hadid family. Earlier this week during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi – who revealed she is craving bagels – opened up about being pregnant during the current coronavirus pandemic. "I'm trying, and especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day," she said.

penn-badgley-wife-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

Penn Badgley

You star Penn Badgley is expecting his first child with wife Domino Kirke after they endured two devastating miscarriages in recent years. Sharing their news on Instagram in February with a photo of her blossoming baby bump, Domino wrote: "You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."

MORE: The top 20 coolest baby names for boys and girls in 2020 – and they're eco-friendly too!

katy-perry-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and recently admitted she has got to the stage where she doesn't even know what day it is! Sharing a photo of herself eating a pickle and wearing a jumper with the words, "How soon is now?" written across the top, she wrote: "wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub." Katy has also been keeping herself occupied by sharing some gorgeous snaps pre-isolation.

lea-michele-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

Lea Michele

Former Glee star Lea Michele is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich after tying the knot back in March 2019. Lea confirmed the news at the end of April, sharing a photo on Instagram of herself cradling her bump, captioning it: "So grateful."

ashlee-simpson-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

Ashlee Simpson

Singer Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross – son of Diana Ross – announced they are expecting their second child in an Instagram post at the beginning of May. Showing off a positive pregnancy test, the couple revealed that they are supporting charitable organisation March of Dimes and their Mum and Baby COVID-19 Intervention and Support Fund, to help provide relief for pregnant women during the ongoing pandemic. Ashlee and Evan already share daughter Jagger, four. She also has 11-year-old son Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz.

deliciously-ella-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
10/11

Deliciously Ella

Deliciously Ella founder Ella Mills announced her pregnancy last month and is using her daily one-hour of outdoor exercise – as allowed by the government during lockdown – to enjoy gentle walks with her husband and daughter. Sharing her exciting news on Instagram, Ella wrote: "We’re feeling so lucky to hold on to something so special while the world feels so topsy turvy, and whilst of course it’s a little unnerving to be navigating pregnancy in this climate, we are just so incredibly grateful. Like everyone else, we’re staying quietly at home, taking Austin and Skye out for a little daily walk on our own."

trevor-engleson-wife
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson and his wife Tracey Kurland are expecting their first child together in September. The 43-year-old Hollywood producer shared the happy news on his private Instagram account earlier this month, sharing a sweet selfie showing the couple both wearing protective face masks while he proudly cradles Tracey’s growing tummy. He captioned the post: "Future mother of the year and girl dad way outta his league! Best thing I've ever produced, hands down, Baby girl, so excited to meet you in September."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...