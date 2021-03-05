The perfect Mother's Day perfumes to buy based on her favourite scent

Whether you’re together or apart this Mother’s Day, you’re sure to lift her spirits with the gorgeous gift of fragrance. With a collection ranging from established favourites to intriguing newcomers, Boots have a plethora of perfume gifts that go beyond the ordinary to make every mum’s day.

But from floral to fruity or timeless to trendsetter, it can be hard to know what to choose when buying scent for someone else. Our expert guide is here to help, as we match your mum’s favourite type of fragrance to her perfume personality, with our pick of the best Mother’s Day gifts to delight on the day and beyond!

If she’s fond of florals…

Inspired by trips to the City of Love, YSL introduce a charming floral fragrance with heart notes of white peony, orange blossom and jasmine. Base notes of patchouli and white musk add depth, and the pink and black bottle topped with a stylish netted bow will look eternally chic on her dressing table, too.

YSL Mon Paris Eau de Toilette, £65, Boots

Classic rose scents remain a crowd-pleaser, but Chloe’s modern take sees the decadent powdery notes mixed with uplifting hints of peony, lychee and freesia. Richer notes of rose are further drawn out by warm amber and cedarwood, resulting in a free-spirited feminine fragrance that is perfectly reflected in the stylish bottle design – complete with a hand-tied ribbon.

Chloe Eau de Parfum For Her, £77, Boots

If she wants something woody...

With a reflective bottle shaped like a precious black diamond, this is a rich and exquisite fragrance for the luxury lover. Fresh notes of raspberry and bergamot combine with bewitching frankincense and rose, undercut with base notes of patchouli and vanilla. Mysterious and sultry, Lancome’s first woody ‘floriental’ hybrid scent is a showstopper.

Lancome La Nuit Tresor Eau de Parfum, £78, Boots

Celebrate womanhood with this white floral woody fragrance by Ralph Lauren. Paying homage to feminine power and grace, this scent combines jasmine and orange flower with rich sandalwood for an addictive and enveloping, lasts-all-day creaminess. Blackcurrant and pink pepper add an evocative touch of spice to the tuberose heart notes.

Ralph Lauren Woman Eau de Parfum, £44, Boots

If she opts for oriental...

In a beautiful jewel-like bottle, this passionate perfume combines crispy apple and white florals with a warm vanilla and sandalwood core. Peach, plum and cinnamon further add to this inviting fragrance that sits within the oriental and woody family. It's sure to delight.

Hugo Boss BOSS Woman Eau de Toilette, £29.96, Boots

A modern classic for good reason, this bestseller blends an alluring mix of black orchid with rich spice. Bottled in a stylish fluted black glass, it makes an unforgettable statement – much like the famed fashion brand. Decadent black truffle, blackcurrant and bergamot meet heart notes of orchid, fruit and lotus wood, finished with a base of vetiver, balsam and dark chocolate. Distinct and sophisticated, this is one for the glamorous mother. It was also created to be unisex, so your dad may be stealing it for a spritz, too!

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum, £61, Boots

If she favours a fruity scent...

Armani’s Si captures the senses with its mix of blackcurrant nectar and musky wood. Sicilian bergamot and mandarin oil combine with heart notes of rose, neroli and jasmine, finished with sweet vanilla, patchouli and oakmoss. Meaning ‘yes’ in Italian, this is one for the confident woman who likes to embrace life. Designed to resemble fresh sheets that have dried outside in the summer air, it’s soft and warm with a touch of sophisticated sweetness: much like the role of mum.

Giorgio Armani Si Eau de Parfum, £66, Boots

This may pose as a pretty springtime floral, but as well as the soft and feminine blend of rose, jasmine and ylang-ylang, you’ll find juicy apple blossom, grapefruit, apricot and blackcurrant. Inspired by the first buds in Central Park, DKNY created this uplifting and optimistic fragrance as an ode to love, youth, beauty and happiness. Perfect for the mother who’s always young at heart.

DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom Eau de Parfum, £27.50, Boots

