Get Khloe Kardashian & Hailey Bieber's genius hair tool for mermaid waves for 20% off

If you've ever wondered how Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber get their perfect, beachy waves - we’ve got some great news. You can shop the actual hair tool used to create Khloe and Hailey’s super glam hair styles, the triple-barrelled Mermade PRO Hair Waver.

There's a step-by-step how-to on how to get Hailey Bieber's exact look, while Khloe revealed that she’s a fan on Instagram, raving: “My friends use it all the time, and I am so excited to show you guys just how easy it is.”

Khloe said she and her friends love the 'easy' the triple-barrelled hair tool for beachy waves

The Pro Hair Waver takes just seconds to create a red carpet-worthy bouncy waves – just about half the time of other wavers out there – giving you a fast and easy just-out-of-the-salon look.

Hailey Bieber is also a fan of the Mermade Pro, which has a 4.6-star of 5 rating from shoppers

It’s no wonder the Pro Waver has earned a 4.6-star rating of 5!

Mermade PRO Hair Waver 1.25" / 32mm, £69 / $79, Mermade Hair

You can get the Mermade Pro for 20% off right now if you sign up to be a Mermade Hair VIP. It's free, plus you'll get early access to the big Black Friday sale!

A lot of shoppers said they had tried other wavers, but weren’t able to find the perfect wave until they discovered the Mermade Pro. “Finally found a Hair waver that works!” said one reviewer. “I’ve been on the hunt for a good hair waver that lets your hair shine while giving me beach mermaid vibes and it’s safe to say that I’ve finally found what I’ve been looking for!

“It’s so easy to use, the tongs are massive [which] is great when you wanna break the waves down for a softer look. It doesn’t frizz your hair which is a huge plus for me.”

“Quick and easy!” raved another shopper. “Perfect addition to our hair tools for a quick and easy glam look! My little girl who is 4 also loves it!!!”

Shoppers are loving it, but if you decide you don't, don't worry - there’s a 30-day money back guarantee.

So snap up this genius hair gadget just in time for party season…

