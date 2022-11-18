Jessica Alba and Kim Kardashian's fave Foreo skincare devices are up to 50% off for Black Friday 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you want to transform your skin this winter, you can’t go wrong with a Foreo device - and now the life-changing skincare tools loved by stars like Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams and Rita Ora are discounted up to 50% in the big Foreo Black Friday sale.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian will have this skincare set on her Christmas wish list this year

During the sale, which runs from 17 November until 2 December, you can get great deals on a host of Foreo devices, including the popular Foreo Luna 3 silicone facial cleaning device, which boosts radiance and reduces blemishes, for 32% off!

Jessica Alba loves the Foreo Luna 3 for 'a real deep clean'

SHOP THE FOREO BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Jessica Alba revealed she uses her Foreo Luna 3 for "a real deep-clean as it helps remove dirt, sebum, excess oil and leftover makeup. It feels AMAZING."

Foreo Luna 3, £132 / $150 (WAS £189 / $219), Foreo

It's not just stars that adore Foreo devices - I have two Foreo Lunas, which are Jessica and Kim's fave. I loved mine so much I got one for my teenager, and it worked wonders to control breakouts on his acne-prone skin.

READ: Princess Kate told Michelle Obama about this instant anti-wrinkle gel - and it's on Amazon

50% OFF: Foreo UFO 2 two-minute facial device, £124 / $149 (WAS £249 / $299), Foreo

SHOP NOW

And so many fellow fans agree. One hundred percent of users reported more refreshed and radiant skin, while 98% said they're skin feels smoother and softer. Plus, eight out of ten report reduced appearance of blemishes.

Foreo Bear lifting microcurrent device, £195 / $213.85 (WAS £279 / $329), Foreo

MORE: Halle Berry's natural beauty secret comes in a 'magic' lotion for face and neck, too

The Luna 3, though, is just one of the major deals. The Foreo Bear, a microcurrent device designed to lift and rejuvenate your face muscles by giving you a full face workout in minutes, is 30% off.

SEE: Gift yourself a brighter smile this Christmas with this amazing teeth whitening kit

SHOP: What dark circles? Reviewers 'can't live without' Dermelect's game changer 5-in-1 eye cream

Plus there’s 50% off the UFO 2 two-minute facial mask device.

Rita Ora is one of the celebrities who has raved about the UFO 2, the two-minute facial mask device that uses LED light therapy, heat and massage to optimise your regular sheet face masks.

"Feels like I am literally at the spa!" said the Girls singer, adding that it "makes you feel like you are having a massage & it's so nourishing."

So take advantage of the Foreo Black Friday sale and get ready for your festive season glow-up!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.