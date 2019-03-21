Shirley Ballas' honesty about the cosmetic treatments she's had is so refreshing We want what she's having!

Shirley Ballas always has her fans debating how she's got such smooth, glowing skin, and now she's finally revealed some of her beauty secrets to her eager followers. Result! The Strictly Come Dancing head judge is preparing to return to the UK after packing up her home in the States - but not before visiting all her favourite health and beauty practitioners in Los Angeles. Shirley revealed she has skin tightening procedures, her sunspots lightened and a process called wet cupping on her back. She also popped to the dentist for a clean before she caught her plane home - that explains her always-gorgeous smile, then.

Shirley has skin tightening treatments to maintain her fresh complexion

Shirley also shared a video of herself getting a vitamin drip, admitting she hadn't been feeling very well in the footage. "Getting myself all sorted to come home," she captioned her post. "I've seen Dr Sheigh @rejuvayou for my skin tightening, sun spots etc and Dr David for my back wet cupping. And today I've gone to see Dr Assandra to make sure all my hormones are in place. He also put me on a vitamin drip and checked my well being."

Emily Atack's surprising new hair transformation is totally gorgeous

Loading the player...

Plenty of fans wanted to join the wellness conversation, with one asking, "Lots of love to you Shirley, can’t wait for you to come home. By the way, do you have someone in England who can also look after your back and skin etc too?" to which Shirley revealed she hadn't yet, explaining the extensive stateside appointments. Another added: "If you need all that to sort yourself to come home...then I wonder?? Skin tightening… sun spots… back wet cupping… with respect… let it all go Shirley. Walk along beside the ocean. Breathe the air... Be you and get rid of this silliness."

The dancer politely replied, "Thank you darling. But I believe each to their own. Whatever you love I'm happy for you. But taking care of my back is ultra important. And my face. Have a great day. Thank you for your message." We couldn't admire her honesty more…

Rachel Riley's foundation revealed - and a very famous royal loves it too