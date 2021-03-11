Jennifer Lopez's anti-wrinkle beauty fave is in the sale at Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We’ve all marvelled at how fabulous Jennifer Lopez looks, with her signature flawless skin and JLo glow. And if you’ve ever wondered how she does it, there have been a few Jennifer Lopez beauty and skincare must-haves revealed over the years, including eye cream from StriVectin, also known to be a favourite of fellow stars like Charlize Theron and Kylie Minogue.

Now, you can try it for yourself for a reduced price as StriVectin – including the newest incarnation of the brand’s eye cream – is in the Amazon sale!

Beauty buys for a JLo-inspired glow

For a short time only, you can get the Strivectin Intensive Eye Concentrate for Wrinkles for around £42 – that’s nearly 30% off the retail price.

StriVectin Intensive Eye Concentrate for Wrinkles, was £58 now £42.18, Amazon

If you’re also looking for an effective wrinkle cream for your whole body, you can also get StriVectin’s SD intensive moisturiser for stretch marks and wrinkles, for 50% off.

StriVectin SD Intensive Moisturising Concentrate, was £99 now £48.46, Amazon

Meanwhile, you may have heard Jennifer has just launched her own anti-aging skincare line, JLo Beauty. While it’s currently only available in the US, at Sephora and Amazon.com, if you can’t wait to try the Hustlers star’s new brand there are some products that you can order on Amazon US with shipping to the UK. Among the products UK fans can try are the JLo Beauty face masks Jennifer used to give daughter Emme a makeover.

JLo Beauty 'That Limitless Glow' face masks, pack of three, $48 (£34), Amazon

So what are you waiting for? Give your skincare regime a JLo-style boost just in time for spring...

