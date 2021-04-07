Victoria Beckham swears by this £21 three-in-one skincare favourite

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With sell-out skincare and makeup collections now under her belt, Victoria Beckham can add 'authority on beauty' to her ever-growing list of accolades. So when she recommends something, we listen.

Case in point? This Works In Transit Camera Close-Up. Taking to Twitter a few years ago, VB shared a picture of the product on her dressing table, with the caption: ‘This does work! @thisworks amazing!!!’. The must-have skincare product can be used in multiple ways, and now is the time to try it as it's currently down from £32 to £21.04 in the Amazon sale.

This Works In-Transit Camera Close-Up, was £32 now £21.04, Amazon

You probably know the brand This Works from their game-changing Deep Sleep Pillow Spray. While we’d recommend that too, their skincare collection is seriously slept on.

The In Transit Camera Close-Up is a three-in-one mask, moisturiser and primer. Suitable for all skin types, it contains a blend of hyaluronic acid, caffeine and bio boost, for a more balanced, radiant complexion. Plus, you’ll find antioxidant plant oils which work to protect your skin’s natural barrier.

Victoria knows how to take a great selfie

We love applying it before makeup for a camera-ready, super smooth base. It also reduces redness, adds a healthy glow and keeps your makeup in place all day. A handbag-sized multitasker; it’s perfect for taking with you on your travels.

So if you fancy treating yourself, this is basically a beauty investment. Thanks, VB - we’re ready for our selfie.

