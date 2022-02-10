12 best new perfumes for 2022: Valentine’s fragrances from Tom Ford, Jo Malone, Estee Lauder & MORE

A new perfume is ideal for Valentine's Day and we've rounded up the best new perfumes that are new on the beauty shelves in 2022. Around this time of the year you'll often that find the new launches are rose-scented, in gorgeous pink-tinted bottles and we're not complaining. This year there are plenty of options for a gorgeous Valentine's Day spritz. From Tom Ford to Estee Lauder, Jo Malone London, Marc Jacobs, Chanel's new mist, & MORE.

Jo Malone London Rose Blush Cologne

The charm of blushing pink rose petals! Vibrant basil and a juicy note of lychee add a modern twist to this pretty floral scent, cocooned in the comforting embrace of white musk.

Jo Malone London Rose Blush Cologne, £76

Estee Lauder Dawn Dusk

Estee Lauder's new luxury fragrance collection consists of eight perfumes inspired by nature, each created to last for 12 hours. Our favourite? Dream Dusk, described as an "uplifting floral marine" fragrance with notes of blossom, blackcurrant and geranium.

It's a light and uplifting scent that's heavy on the cheer and springy vibes. Available in 40ml and 100ml.

Estee Lauder Dream Dusk EDP, from £68

YSL Black Opium Illicit Green

Yves Saint Laurent takes its best-selling Black Opium eau de parfum to new heights. Enter: The Black Opium Illicit Green scent. Created by master perfumer Nathalie Lorson along with Parisian mixologist Margot Lecarpentier, this gender-neutral blend is infused with creamy fig as well as orange blossom and coffee accord for a mocktail-inspired assault on the senses. Think of it as the fruity sister to the label’s original aroma.

YSL Black Opium Illicit Green eau de parfum, from £57

CHANEL N°1 De CHANEL L'eau Rouge Revitalising Fragrance Mist

Some women prefer their fragrances light and delicate, and the new L'Eau Rouge can be worn like a perfume, on its own or before your signature scent, or as a fragrance mist. Spray onto the body and décolleté to enjoy its refreshing and invigorating benefits, and to awaken the senses.

CHANEL N°1 De CHANEL L'eau Rouge Revitalising Fragrance Mist, £90

Dior Beauty Ambre Nuit

For the new limited-edition collection, the houndstooth patterns brings its timeless couture elegance to Ambre Nuit, the iconic fragrance from La Collection Privée Christian Dior. Definitely one to show off on your dressing table.

Dior Beauty Ambre Nuit, from £240

JO LOVES Fragrance Paintbrush

If you're after something interesting, you need to try this. Jo Malone CBE revolutionised the fragrance industry with the launch of the Jo Loves Fragrance Paintbrush in 2017. The first-of-its-kind Fragrance Paintbrush has been reimagined and is now refillable whilst continuing to be a must-have for anyone looking to experiment with scent in new ways. There are lots of gorgeous blends to try.

JO LOVES Fragrance Paintbrush, £40

Armani My Way Nacre

Taking you on an olfactive journey through a flourishing garden, My Way is a blossoming bouquet of floral notes. Opening with a citrus accord, the hopeful top notes uplift the senses to inspire positivity. Making way for the potent heart, the fragrance dives into a floral collection. Jasmine, Tuberose and White Flowers are seamlessly blended, illuminating the perfume with delicate hues. What's more, Cedarwood and Vanilla intertwine to create a bittersweet base, lingering on the skin to ignite the senses.

Armani My Way Nacre, £56

Kilian Paris Don't Be Shy Extreme

The amped up version of the original Love, don’t be shy – the rumoured signature fragrance of Rihanna – is here! And just in time for Valentine’s Day. Whether gifting yourself or someone else, this fragrance with notes of Bergamot, Orange Blossom, Rose and the addictive Marshmallow in the base, is perfect for the occasion.

Kilian Paris Don't Be Shy Extreme Parfum, £225

Perfect Marc Jacobs

If you're after a modern, bright and feminine scent, the new floral Perfect Marc Jacobs scent is a stunning addition to your collection. The fragrance opens with juicy notes of rhubarb and bright daffodil - perfect for Spring. Expect notes of Cedarwood for an addictive finish.

Perfect Marc Jacobs, £53

Tom Ford Rose D'Amalfi

Any scent infused with Italian bergamot will be a winner, and Rose D'Amalfi is a pure sensuous scent. This scent is designed to take you straight to the Amalfi Coast.

Tom Ford Rose D'Amalfi, £178

BOSS The Scent Le Parfum

With spicy top notes of pink peppercorn, and a strong dose of orange blossom and vetiver, your immediately drawn. The jewel-shaped bottle in elegant plum is complete with a light-reflecting cap in a precious rose gold finish.

BOSS The Scent Le Parfum, £55

Serge Lutens Féminité Du Bois

This year is a celebration of 30 years since the iconic Serge Lutens launched his beautiful brand. In 1992, he opened his first boutique in Palais Royal, Paris with just one fragrance – Féminité Du Bois – the first ever unisex scent on the market at the time and the product that launched him as a fragrance pioneer. To celebrate, grab yourself a limited edition bottle of the Féminité Du Bois scent. This exquisite bottle is exclusively available at Harvey Nichols ready for Valentine’s Day.

Serge Lutens Féminité Du Bois (Exclusively at Harvey Nichols), £110

