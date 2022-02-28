Dame Helen Mirren, 76, used this genius face tool before the SAG Awards

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Sunday night's SAG Awards we couldn't take our eyes off Dame Helen Mirren. It's no secret that the 76-year-old always looks beautiful, but with her pink Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching headband, we were in awe.

We were so obsessed with the winning actress we tracked down her makeup artist Jo Stretell to find out exactly which products were used on the award winner.

We weren't surprised to find out that Helen Mirren's makeup was all by L'Oreal Paris - she is a spokesperson for the brand after all - but it was her pre-makeup kit that we were fascinated by.

It turns out that Helen had the FaceGym experience prior to the awards ceremony. Described as a "work out for your face" the FaceGym at-home tools are very popular, and as one hilarious follower pointed out on the makeup artist's Instagram photo (below), the tools used on Helen looked "like some kind of S&M starter kit."

Jo used the FaceGym Pro, Medi Lift Eye, Weighted Ball and the Multi-Sculpt

Jo said: "For skin prep I started with FaceGym's Weighted Ball which acts as a warm-up session to depuff and detoxify the skin. I then followed with FaceGym's Medi Lift Eye, this EMS device helps to rejuvenate the eye area improving the appearance of dark circles and smoothing the eye contours leaving the eyes looking bigger and brighter. I followed this with a FaceGym Pro workout on the cheeks and jawline areas, another brilliant EMS tool, it elevates the facial muscles and gives the skin a more lifted and toned appearance, it literally takes 10 minutes to see results - it’s my go-to tool for any red carpet event! I finished with FaceGym’s Multi Sculpt High-Performance Contouring Tool to stimulate circulation, depuff the skin and soften fine lines."

The FaceGym Pro is her go-to tool for any red carpet event

Makeup-wise, Jo took to Instagram to share every step with her followers, telling them:

"1. I prepped Helen’s skin with L’Oreal AGE PERFECT Rosy Tone Sunscreen, Fragrance Free Moisturiser and AGE PERFECT Rosy Tone Eye Brightener.

2. Using AGE PERFECT Radiant Serum Foundation in ‘Golden Beige’ I placed all over the face, neck and ears and buffed into skin using a buffing brush to get a flawless, light and natural looking skin.

3. Using the AGE PERFECT Radiant Concealer in ‘Sand Sable’ I placed liberally on the under eye area, around the nose and outside lip line to lighten and brighten the skin.

4. Next using L’Oreal True Match powder in ‘Buff Beige’ I lightly dusted over the foundation across the t zone area.

5. For the brows I used AGE PERFECT Brow Magnifier in ‘Taupe’ to fill in and even out brows and using L’Oreal Micro Ink Pen painted extra hairs to balance the brows.

6. For the eyes I started by using L’Oreal LE LINER Signature Eye Liner in ‘Taupe Grey Tweed’ by running the pencil along the lash line top and bottom and smudged with an eyeliner brush to create a soft smoky liner.

7. Next using L’Oreal Paris Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow in ‘Amethyst Quartz’ with an eye shadow brush I swept the color across the eyelid and under the eye and then blended the edges to create a shimmery yet soft smoky eye. Then using L’Oreal Infallible Paints Metallics in ‘Caged’ I retraced over the liner added earlier around the lash line.

8. Finishing by using L’Oreal Infallible eye liner pen in ‘Grey’ painting in-between lashes and finely along lash line top and bottom to sharpen the eye liner and thicken the lash line area.

9. I curled the lashes and added lashings of AGE PERFECT Mascara.

10. For the cheeks I used AGE PERFECT Radiant Satin blush in ‘Rosewood’ place on the apple of the cheeks.

11. To finish the look using AGE PERFECT lip liner in ‘Perfect Burgundy’ and L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in ‘Plum Explosion’ creating a beautiful creamy plum lip."

So there you have it! The ultimate SAG Awards beauty look.

