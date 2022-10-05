Catherine Zeta-Jones & Kate Hudson skincare fave Elemis is up to 70% off at Nordstrom Rack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Elemis is one of Hollywood's go-to skincare secrets with stars from Catherine Zeta-Jones to Kate Hudson and Victoria Beckham among the celebrities who love the brand’s skin-pampering anti-aging products.

Nordstrom Rack has Elemis beauty on sale for up to 70% off, including some of the most famous lines, from luxurious Frangipani Monoi body care to the Elemis Pro-Collagen products that work wonders to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

So if you’re a fan, too, or have always wanted to try Elemis’ spa-worthy beauty treats, all formulated with ethically sourced marine- and plant-based ingredients, now’s your chance to pick up some luxe products for less!

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Set, value $140 now $35, Nordstrom Rack

This trio includes three versions of the best-selling A-list approved Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm: the original, fragrance free and a rose-based formulation for sensitive skin featuring English rose oleo extract.

ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Body Cream, was $40 now $19.97, Nordstrom Rack

If you really want a home spa experience, the delicious Frangipani Monoi line is for you. And not only is the body cream on sale, you can also get the shower cream AND hair and scalp mask, each for less than $20 - that’s up to 60% off!

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Super Serum Elixir, was $78.50 now $29.97, Nordstrom Rack

The serum from the Pro-Collagen line has a 4.6 out of 5 star average, with one shopper raving about her newly "glowing, healthy skin". “I’m getting older, I don’t wanna look like it. Elemis makes me glow for real! My skin looks nourished, fine lines disappear! I love it so much I’m going to buy extra so I never run out!”

And at under $30, we recommend stocking up too!

