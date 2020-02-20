﻿
10 of our favourite sustainable beauty brands you need to get on board with for 2020

Meet the climate-conscious brands helping your skin - and the planet…

10 of our favourite sustainable beauty brands you need to get on board with for 2020
10 of our favourite sustainable beauty brands you need to get on board with for 2020

Fact: sustainable skincare, makeup and hair care is having a moment. As well as benefiting the environment, these ethical beauty brands can be better for your skin, too. Discover our master list for the best sustainable beauty brands for 2020 below, and do your bit to make an eco-friendly difference this year…

sustainable-beauty-brands-2
2/11

The Body Shop

The Body Shop are committed to tackling the plastic crisis by using Community Trade recycled plastic from India. By empowering waste pickers who work tirelessly to pick up rubbish in India’s streets, The Body Shop can provide them with access to more sanitary working conditions and a fair working salary. In store, you can also return your empty plastic and glass tubs, pots, tubes and bottles for recycling purposes. Win-win!

Satsuma Energising Body Butter, £16, The Body Shop

sustainable-beauty-brands-4
3/11

Lush

Famous for their pretty bath bombs and tasty lip scrubs, Lush is also big in the sustainable sphere and has made steps to become more eco-friendly. Firstly, they try to use ingredients that are produced in a sustainable way and avoid those that aren't, like palm oil. Secondly, about half of their products can be taken home with no packaging, and when they do use packaging, it’s made from recycled materials. And thirdly, Lush have been working to reduce the amount of energy used to produce, transport and sell their products, which in turn will reduce their carbon footprint.

Bubblegum Lip Scrub, £6.50, Lush

sustainable-beauty-brands-6
4/11

Origins

Origins has dedicated their skin, body and makeup product range to benefitting both our wellbeing and the planet’s! The brand supports reforestation projects and will have planted one million trees by 2020. Plus, the goal for this year is to have a net zero carbon emission, which will limit a negative impact on the environment during the manufacturing process. We adore their face cleansers and moisturisers, which are soothing on the skin.

Origins Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Face Cleanser, £30, Boots

sustainable-beauty-brands-1
5/11

Balance Me

Skincare brand Balance Me are renowned for their natural formulations that are made in the UK from responsibly sourced ingredients, and most of their products are vegan friendly. We recommend their lush body creams and oils – they smell divine!

Balance Me Rose Otto Body Cream, £22, LookFantastic.com

sustainable-beauty-brands-3
6/11

Éminence

Organic skincare brand Éminence are dedicated to giving back to planet Earth – they plant a tree for every one of their products sold. Their skincare products are also grown in their very own Éminence Certified Organic Farm, which uses sustainable farming practices to grow organic ingredients that are kind to your skin. We love.

Firm Skin Acai Moisturizer, £45, Éminence

sustainable-beauty-brands-5
7/11

Ethique

Exclusive to Holland & Barrett, this new beauty brand is both ethical and sustainable, producing natural beauty bars that are free of plastic, cruelty-free and are entirely plant-based. Suitable for vegans, their product selection ranges from shampoo and conditioner bars to makeup cleansers. Best of all, their beauty range uses biodegradable ingredients as well as compostable packaging, so once you finish using your product, dispose of the packaging in a compost bin to reduce waste – simple!

Ethique SuperStar! Face Cleanser & Makeup Remover, £14.99, Holland & Barrett

sustainable-beauty-brands-7
8/11

Weleda

Weleda has been committed to sustainability for over nine decades – yes, really! They stock a wide range of beauty products from face creams to body wash and shampoo. More than 75% of the brand’s plant ingredients come from biodynamic or organic farming, and controlled wild collection, which is a brilliant sustainable initiative.

Weleda Skin Food, £12.95, LookFantastic.com

sustainable-beauty-brands-8
9/11

UpCircle

UpCircle is making waves in the beauty industry for elevating leftover natural ingredients, bringing them back to life as beauty products for you to use. After discovering that one third of all food produced is wasted, and that food ingredients can have powerful effects on the body both inside and out, the founders of UpCircle decided to do something about it. The result? Beauty products that are created from discarded food ingredients. Genius.

UpCircle Coffee Face Scrub - Citrus Blend, £12.99, Holland & Barrett

sustainable-beauty-brands-9
10/11

Rituals

Rituals has created eco-friendly refills for some of their most popular products (like the day and night creams, body creams and fragrance sticks) to help reduce waste materials. So, if you buy a refill instead of a completely new product, you can help save up to 70% on CO2, 65% on energy and 45% on water. That's a pretty big difference.

Rituals 'The Ritual of Namaste' Hydrating Gel Cream, £29.90, Debenhams

sustainable-beauty-brands-10
11/11

Burt's Bees

Beauty brand Burt's Bees - who are known for their moisturising lip balms and natural product range - work with TerraCycle® and have launched two recycling programmes to put an end to product packaging waste. Now that's what we like to hear.

Burt's Bees Burt's Balm Jar Gift Set, £9.99, LookFantastic.com

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

 

