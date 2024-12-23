Ariana Grande’s coquettish nightwear is utterly spellbinding

Just when we thought we might be over the Wicked movie, it turns out we are absolutely not.

Ariana Grande’s role as Good Witch Glinda has captured hearts the world over and propelled the pop star even further into the dizzying heights of A-list stardom.

While we begrudgingly have to wait a whole year for the second instalment of the film to hit cinemas, its stars including Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey have been treating us to behind the scene glimpses of the movie’s making.

© @arianagrande Ariana reclined in true Glinda fashion wearing a soft pastel slip

Ariana took to Instagram to post a picture of herself reclining in typical Glinda style with luscious blonde locks wearing a delicate purple slip, tucked between fluffy pastel soft furnishings.

The makeup looks were Glinda-coded through and through with plump glossy lips, a pristine french manicure and long fairy-like lashes.

© @arianagrande A BTS snap of Ariana trying on one of Glinda's amazing dresses

She also shared snaps of fittings on set in some of Glinda’s utterly magical looks and larking about with co-star Bowen Yang who plays fellow Shiz University student Pfannee.

Glinda could be described as the poster girl for 'Coquettecore,\ one of the viral-led aesthetic trends that burst into popularity in 2024. Fans include Elsa Hosk, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Lily-Rose Depp.

© FilmMagic Ariana Grande looking very Coquette at the LA Wicked Premiere

H! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer Tania Leslau described the trend as such: “This fabulously flirty 'Core orbits around revealing lace pieces, silky textures, girlish colour palettes and sexy sheer. With racy lacy maxi skirts, 90s slips, bow-clad chokers and dollette satin camis dominating Depop, the trend’s marketability is wildly recognisable.”

“Favouring cheeky lace over modest, voluminous silhouettes, the newest Core around town is akin to the naughty sister who sneaks out to party when the parents are in bed.”

Unapologetically feminine and a little bit naughty, it suits Ariana (and Glinda) perfectly, and we will absolutely be injecting little touches of the trend into the last leg of party season 2024.