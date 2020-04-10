The garden furniture to buy now for your first BBQ of the summer Do isolation in style with these outdoor garden buys

The sun is out and the temperatures are beginning to creep into double digits, so many of us are already starting to get excited about getting out into our gardens to enjoy the British weather - especially since isolation means we can’t go any further!

And while we can't guarantee the weather for much longer, we can ensure that your garden will be kitted out for summer with these stylish and covetable pieces of garden furniture and accessories. Click through the gallery to see our top picks,

There’s never been a better time to invest in an outdoor pool, since we’re set to be spending lots of time at home for the foreseeable. This inflatable hot tub proves incredibly popular with customers, and for good reason. This pool fits up to four people, and features 81 powerful air jets and a 2.05KW heater, so it's ideal for any weather. With standard hot tubs costing anywhere from £3,000 to £10,000, this is a great-value alternative, but it won't be around for long. Snap yours up while you can!

Lay-Z-Spa hot tub, £320, Argos

Kitsch and colourful, this three-piece set is ideal if you're limited on outdoor space, and would even fit on a small balcony or terrace. With a compact table and two chairs, it's the perfect solution for al fresco dining, and we love its on-trend bright colours.

Garden aperitif set, £399, Made

You may not be at the beach, but you'll feel like you are while relaxing in this dreamy hammock. We’re dreaming of drifting off already…

Double hammock with stand, £266.99, Wayfair

Ideal for keeping warm once the sun goes down, this cast iron chiminea also doubles up as an oven, with a swing-out cast iron grill to barbecue food on. An investment piece that every garden needs.

TecTake cast iron chiminea, £133.99, Amazon

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, we love this wooden cocktail chest from La Redoute’s excellent homewares collection. With handy side pockets for spices and garnishes, plus a surface for preparing drinks, all you need is a handy bartender!

Garden tea trolley on wheels, £105, La Redoute

No room for a full table and chairs? Not to worry - this handy little pouffe is the answer! We love the bright colour for a fun summer vibe.

Pouffe cover (cushion sold separately), £15, Amazon

We love this palm print cushion, which is the perfect way to add a tropical touch to your next garden party, even if the weather isn't doing the same. Layer them on the floor over picnic rugs for a cosy feel, or pile them up on your outdoor sofa if you’re lucky enough to have one.

Banana leaves scatter cushion pair, £29.99, Very

Some things are worth splashing out on, and this garden shelter couldn't be more perfect for lazy afternoons and weekends at home. It'll feel like your own little private space for relaxing with a good book when the sun gets too much.

Woven retreat garden shelter, from £735, Jacksons Fencing

You'll love this portable wood-fired pizza oven all-year round! The perfect alternative to a barbecue, this amazing gadget can cook a stone-booked Neapolitan pizza quickly, giving you the gorgeous taste of professional pizza without having to order in.

Ooni Koda outdoor pizza oven, £249, Amazon

