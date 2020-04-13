Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside the sprawling grounds of her New York mansion The Chicago actress is self-isolating with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are enjoying spending quality time with their family during the coronavirus lockdown, and have been sharing several photos from inside their New York mansion over the past few weeks. Most recently, Michael posted a picture on Instagram that had been taken by his wife, which showed him sitting outside in the garden with their puppy Taylor. The snapshot gave an incredible glimpse inside their large garden, complete with a seating area for the family to relax on, which was decorated with black-and-white gingham cushions. The extensive grounds run for miles and feature a rose garden, as well as stunning views of the Hudson River.

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a lovely photo of Michael Douglas relaxing in their garden

The celebrity couple live in a Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside Manhattan, with their teenage children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16. The family welcomed Taylor just before the lockdown, and the puppy has been keeping them on their toes, as well as entertained, during this uncertain time. There is certainly a lot to keep them all entertained at home while in isolation too, with the property featuring a library, a games room, a swimming pool, fitness room and an outside summer kitchen.

Catherine and Michael are self-isolating in New York with their teenage children

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales. As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017. The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.

The actress regularly uploads photos of her house, which is decorated with pieces from her range. Just before the lockdown, the star hinted that her homeware line would be bringing out new products over the next few months, after sharing a picture of herself on Instagram holding up a patterned duvet cover, revealing that she had "so much in store". She wrote: "The moment I fell in love with some of my first @casazetajones products! I have so much in store for you all this year – any guesses what's coming up for #CasaZetajones?"

