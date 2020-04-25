Inside Nigel Slater's mindblowing home: A complete tour

Nigel Slater's home in London is a minimalist Scandi dream, and Stacey Dooley's recent show of appreciation for his interiors expertise is certainly warranted. In a recent Instagram Story, Stacey said she had come across food writer and journalist Nigel's home on his account and that it was now her "new inspo". She added, "I've just found Nigel Slater's house on here, it's incredible. Lucky Nig…" And we're right behind her. Take a look...

Nigel lives in Highbury in North London, where he is currently isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, and his home is a work of art. The ground floor features a muted colour palette, wooden and concrete accents and linen furnishings.

Nigel Slater's living room

In the living room, Nigel has white walls and dark wooden floors with a marble fireplace. He has a dusky grey sofa with navy and khaki cushions and a khaki linen blind. He also has a large plant which Nigel says is formed of wild plum branches from his garden. It sits within a terracotta pot that Nigel usually uses for his Christmas tree.

Nigel keeps a collection of plates in a scullery

Beyond the kitchen, Nigel has a collection of plates and bowls that he keeps in a scullery. He says that he "knows and uses each and every plate and bowl and continues to admire those who made them", and he now stores them in open shelves that create an industrial feature.

Nigel has a Japanese-inspired desk space

Nigel has his own desk in the living room, looking out onto his garden. It's a large oak table with plenty of space for Nigel to keep his stationary, as well as two Japanese style lamps and similarly minimal plants in glass pots.

Nigel opted for a black colour palette in the bedroom

Upstairs, the same minimal aesthetic continues into the bedrooms, as seen in this top floor room featuring dark grey walls, dark wood flooring and a simple four-poster bed. There's also a single desk and a Tudor painting on the wall. Nigel said, "On a grey winter's afternoon, it is here, in a bedroom right at the top of the house, that I seem to get the most work done."

