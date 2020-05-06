Everything you need for the perfect Bank Holiday weekend BBQ Stay home and get grilling!

Planning an at-home BBQ for the long weekend? With temperatures on the rise, it’s the perfect way to spend a day in isolation, and definitely makes a change from being cooped up in the kitchen. While many household items have sold out during quarantine, you can still get your hands on barbecue must-haves - and in some cases, they can be here in time for the weekend!

Of course, if you don’t have a BBQ there’s never been a better time to invest. We’re likely to be spending plenty of time indoors in the near future, so this is a purchase you’ll get plenty of use out of for summer. Whether you want something sturdy and long-lasting or cheap and cheerful, these are the best BBQs to shop now.

CosmoGrill 4+1 Gas Burner Garden Grill BBQ, £249.99, Amazon

Tools

Don’t forget your tools! You’ll need utensils to serve up your barbecued food properly, and your knife and fork won’t quite cut it! Invest in spatulas, skewers and cleaning equipment to make your BBQ run smoothly.

BBQ tools set, £20.99, Amazon

Condiments

What’s going to take your grilled burger from good to great? A tasty sauce, of course. If ketchup just isn’t going to cut it, get experimental with different condiments and marinades to really give your grilling an edge.

The Modern Cocktail ultimate grill set, £25, John Lewis

Food

Iceland still has plenty of delivery slots, which they release at 11am Monday to Friday. They’re a great option for BBQ food, with something for everyone - from vegan burgers to Slimming World meals and lamb and mint koftas. Happy grilling!

No Bull quarter pounder burgers, £2, Iceland

