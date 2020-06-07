Kourtney Kardashian has shared a look inside her youngest son Reign's bedroom – and it's every little boy's dream! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a photo from the five-year-old's room, which features a bed in the shape of a house, a stylish black-and-white rug, and a giant giraffe. In the picture, neat piles of the little boy's clothes were on the floor, along with a cardboard box which had been transformed into a miniature den. The Poosh founder lives in Calabasas, California, with Reign, and older children Penelope, seven, and Mason, ten, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Mason Disick decorates the garden during lockdown

Kourtney Kardashian shared a look inside son Reign's bedroom

The home features everything from an outdoor pool to a games room, as well as a custom-built playhouse in the garden, which has a no-technology rule. This week, Kourtney has been sharing information with her followers on how she will be educating her children on equality in light of the horrific death of George Floyd. The doting mum shared pictures of her and Reign sitting at the table over the weekend, surrounded by anti-racism and Black Lives Matter cut-outs, which they made into a collage spelling out the word 'equality'. Kourtney has also made a list of anti-racism books, which she shared on her lifestyle website, Poosh, that are age-appropriate for children.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking way son Billy is dealing with dad Derek's health battle

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been teaching her children about equality

READ: Nadia Sawalha reveals she's been feeling ill in emotional video from bed

In a heartfelt post last week, Kourtney wrote: "As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable. I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year." She also encouraged other parents not to worry if they didn't have all the answers for questions their children might have, as they can learn together. "I've felt like I’ve always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.