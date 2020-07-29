Inside the European royals' lavish summer residences See where the Queen and royals across Europe are spending their summer holidays

While the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh always spend their summer holidays at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, their counterparts across Europe have lavish summer residences of their own in France, Sweden, Denmark and Spain.

From Prince Joachim of Denmark's historic castle in the south of France to Queen Letizia of Spain's palace in Mallorca, take a look inside the beautiful residences where the European royals enjoy their downtime…

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh – Balmoral Castle

Balmoral Castle is said to be one of the Queen's favourite places in the world, and she visits every year. Located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, the estate is set amid mountains, lochs and glens, and is an idyllic spot for the royals to enjoy their holidays. Her Majesty usually starts the break in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving into the main house in August.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark – Chateau de Cayx

Château de Cayx dates back to the early 15th century, and was bought by Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik of Denmark in 1974. Over the years, the Queen and Prince restored and transformed the château, as well as re-establishing a prestigious winery stretching across close to 24 hectares of land. It is where Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark have been spending their summer holiday with their family, however, the Prince was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after suffering a blood clot on his brain at the end of July.

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark – Grasten Palace

Grasten Palace is another summer residence belonging to the Danish royal family, and is the usual venue for their annual summer photoshoot. The 18th-century palace is typically used by Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik and their children from the end of June, followed by Queen Margrethe. There is no public access to the buildings and rooms of the castle, except for the palace church, which has special opening hours.

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway – Mågerø

Mågerø is King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway's private holiday home, situated on a headland in Tjøme in southern Norway. The Norwegian royals visited with Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Princess Martha Louise and their children in July, with a photo shared on Instagram showing how they had enjoyed a relaxed family meal in their stunning garden.

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden - Solliden Palace

King Carl Gustaf of Sweden personally owns Solliden Palace, located on the island of Öland. It was built by Queen Victoria in 1906 and is set upon a beautiful estate with several private guest houses for the family to stay in, sprawling gardens, and a surrounding park that is open to the public.

Prince Albert of Monaco – Chateau de Marchais

Chateau de Marchais is located in Marchais, France, and has belonged to the Monegasque royal family since it was acquired by Charles III in 1854. The private residence is regularly visited by Prince Albert, who enjoys hunting on the huge estate, which covers 1,500 hectares. Speaking about what he loves about the residence, Prince Albert previously told Hello Monaco: "I like to come here to hunt, but also to recharge myself and be a little further from the tumultuousness of the Principality. This castle is also a little like a museum, because of its historical elements."

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain – Marivent Palace, Mallorca

Queen Letizia and King Felipe's summer residence is located on the Spanish island of Mallorca, and is set within a 33,000-square-metre plot surrounded by lush gardens and pine groves. Other prestigious visitors include Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama. While few can enter inside the palace, the gardens are open to the public for most of the year, except for when the royals are in residence.

