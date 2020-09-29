David Beckham's surprising family home before meeting Victoria unveiled See where he stayed with his grandparents

David Beckham might now live in a house believed to be worth £31million in London, as well as owning a jaw-dropping country estate in the Cotswolds, but before he met Victoria, the footballer spent a lot of time at a more humble home owned by his grandparents.

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's stunning £31million London house

Loading the player...

WATCH: A tour of David and Victoria Beckham's incredible homes

In a recent Instagram post, he shared a photo of the property and captioned it, "Trip down memory lane where my nan and grandad used to live at Number 21 [heart emoji]. So many amazing memories and the best bacon sandwiches [heart emoji]. Miss you [heart emoji]."

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares rare video inside stunning Cotswolds home

David Beckham's grandparents' home

The image revealed that his grandparents lived at a small flat located on a block within a council estate in Hoxton, London. Sadly, David's grandfather passed away in 2009, shortly followed by his wife and David's grandmother in 2013, but David clearly has fond memories of the couple and his time spent at their home.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham's £19million Miami penthouse revealed

David and Victoria Beckham's house in London

Contrastingly, David's current home in London where he lives with his wife Victoria and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, boasts its own gym, wine cellar and even separate quarters for their eldest son Brooklyn (and no doubt his new fiancée Nicola Peltz) to live in when they come to stay.

David and Victoria are said to have spent an estimated £8million on renovation work at the house in 2016 in order to make it their own, with everything from state of the art appliances in the kitchen and a chic black and stainless steel theme, and a magical garden with string fairy lights and lanterns hanging from the trees and various lawn and patio areas.

The Beckhams at their home in the Cotswolds

Their home in the Cotswolds, meanwhile, has its own swimming pool, football pitch, outdoor sauna and hot tub turned plunge pool.

They also own an impressive £19million apartment in Miami, where they stay when David is working with football club Inter Miami as part-owner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.