Rebel Wilson shares sneak peek inside her beautiful Hollywood home The actress is in a new romance

Rebel Wilson has made her mark on Hollywood and her beautiful LA home proves that.

The Pitch Perfect actress lives in a stunning $3million property high in the Hollywood Hills and she's given fans a sneak peek with snapshots on Instagram.

Rebel, 40, delighted her followers with some posts which showed off not only the lush grounds and pool but inside the colonial-looking home.

Rebel took a selfie inside the bathroom of her pad and gave a glimpse at her sleek finishings and crisp, white theme.

The house - which has vaulted ceilings - boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a bar, and plenty of glamour.

Outside, Rebel gets to soak up the Californian sun in her private pool and entertain guests around her alfresco fireplace too.

Rebel has recently made her home, not only a place to relax but her office too, because the actress has taken on a new line of work - as a children's book author.

She sent fans wild with the announcement that she's already knee-deep in penning the books.

Rebel rocked a bikini in her back garden

"Just started work with @hachettekidsanz on my first children's book series called BELLA THE BRAVE for Australia and New Zealand, kids aged 3+," she wrote. "Coming late 2021."

Rebel told fans in a social media post that she had been upstairs in her Los Angeles home working on drafts.

She revealed details of her Bella the Brave books and said: "It's about lessons I’ve learned in my life and what's turned me into the person I am today."

Rebel has several properties

That's not all Rebel has been up to either. She's also on a "year of health" and has lost over 45lbs in recent months and has never felt better.

Her glow could also be down to her new relationship with Jacob Busch, 29.

The pair went public with a sweet social media post just a few weeks ago.

Jacob is an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth an estimated $140million.

