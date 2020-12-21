After weeks of dance rehearsals and winning the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy, we imagine Bill Bailey is keen to return home for Christmas.

The comedian, 55, tends to keep his home life private, but we do know that he lives in Brackenbury Village, London with wife Kristin and son Dax, 17.

RELATED: Bill Bailey finally reunited with wife after winning Strictly Come Dancing

The TV star has lived around west London ever since arriving from the West Country in his twenties. "I guess it's the first place you reach. I used to live on a houseboat near Hammersmith Bridge," he told Evening Standard in 2018.

"Sometimes in the night the keel got stuck in the silt, the boat would tip up and you'd wake up with your feet up the hull. Eventually, when we were looking for a house, the criteria got lower and lower. 'What happens if the tide goes out?' 'Nothing.' 'We'll take it'."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Bill's amazing Strictly Come Dancing transformation

Bill has given fans a few glimpses inside while sharing sweet photos with his pets, and parts of it could be mistaken for a stunning Greek villa. Take a look at where the Strictly star lives…

Clearly pleased to be reunited with his wife, Bill was spotted dancing outside his home, which is situated on a tree-lined street. Outside, a bright blue gate provides access to the star's home, which features matching blue doors and window frames – the same white and blue colour scheme that decorates Greek homes.

Kitchen

Bill's kitchen features white walls and wooden cabinets

Like many light and airy villas in Europe, crisp white walls and muted cream floor tiles are a staple in Bill's house, including his kitchen. A built-in microwave can be seen surrounded by dark wooden cabinets, while his dishwasher is being closely guarded by his two dogs who Bill said would "try to lick some spoons."

The comedian even has his own coffee machine!

Bill will never be short of coffee, thanks to his impressive coffee machine! The kitchen gadget, which features his face on the front, can produce, lattes, cappuccinos and espressos at the press of a button – all he needs to do is pick from the rows of mugs neatly lining the wooden shelves in the background, plus add one of the flavoured syrups!

Living area

The living area has glass doors onto the patio

In November, Bill paid an emotional tribute to his pet dog on Twitter, writing: "Today we said goodbye to our lovely rescue dog Banjar. Farewell old friend. Sleep well." The pet pooch was sitting in what appears to be the living area, which features cream tiles and glass doors onto the rear patio.

READ: Bill Bailey reveals sweet gesture he made to wife every day for a year

Bill shared this selfie on Twitter following a Newcastle show

Another selfie on his Twitter shows exposed brick walls and taupe wall paint, with a wooden mirror hanging on one wall. A TV appears to be in the background, while another door leads to a bathroom.

Garden

The Strictly star's garden features a beautiful lawn

As well as potted plants, the garden also has a huge stretch of lawn which Bill unveiled with a sweet snap of his rabbit Lily. It is lined with trees to provide the family plenty of privacy, making the wooden dining table the perfect setting for an al fresco dinner in the summer. Meanwhile, a wooden garage would provide plenty of storage space for Bill.

Music room

Wondering why there aren't many musical instruments visible? They're likely all in his studio, which is decorated with plain white walls and a giant sign spelling out his name. Plenty of shelves line the back wall, while a piano, keyboard and several guitars fill the space.

MORE: Bill Bailey's wife: Who is the Strictly 2020 star's wife Kristin