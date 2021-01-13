﻿
valentines-day-decor-ideas

Valentine's Day decoration ideas for a lockdown love fest: balloon arches, rose petals, confetti & more

Things you need for a lockdown Valentine's Day...

Leanne Bayley

Valentine's Day falls on a Sunday this year. Usually, we'd suggest romantic getaways to Paris or an idyllic hotel stay in London, but this year we'll be celebrating the day of lurve at home. On the sofa. Where we've been since March last year pretty much. Some people might want to bow out of celebrations, but some might be so madly in love they want to make a declaration of love. We've compiled a list of Valentine's Day home decoration ideas; we're talking lavish balloon arches packed with pink and red balloons, heart-shaped confetti, rose petals, the lot.

Valentine's Day balloons 

red-balloons

Set of Valentine's Day decorations, £15.99, Amazon

You can't beat cute Valentine's Day balloons and these will really brighten up the living room or the bedroom. Ahem. 

pink-balloons

Pink set of Valentine's Day balloons, £10.99, Amazon

How cute are these pink and white balloons - we love the selection you get within this pack.

heart-balloons

Red heart-shaped balloons, £5.69, Amazon

Wow! Imagine waking up to a ceiling full of heart-shaped balloons? The dream. 

xoxo

Letter balloon party decoration, £15, NotOnTheHighStreet

Simple but effective.

Valentine's Day balloon arches

heart-balloon-arch

Valentine's Day balloon arch, £15.99, Amazon

Now this impress you other half. 

Valentine's fairy lights

heart-lights

Heart-shaped fairy lights, £9.99, Amazon

It's all about the little details - these heart-shaped fairy lights will make the difference.

Valentine's Day confetti

heart-confetti

Heart-shaped confetti, £8.99, Amazon

You'll hate doing the hoovering up afterwards, but it'll be SO worth it. 

A heart-shaped cake 

heart-macaroon

Valentine's macaron heart with message, £28, NotOnTheHighStreet

You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped dessert. Fact.

heart-cake-pink

True Love cake, £40, Marks & Spencer

Carefully created with love, this light 4 tier sponge cake looks delicious. Carefully hand finished with pink vanilla buttercream and raspberry jam it is hand decorated and topped with white chocolate hearts.

A grazing menu 

ms-hamper

The Way To My Heart Grazing Gift, £40, Marks & Spencer

The perfect Valentine's gift for a foodie, this hamper is packed full of delicious treats. With Valentine's lager, love whips, Mellow Barber's Cheddar cheese hearts, and our showstopping Valentine's Pork Pie, this gift is sure to impress.

A lockdown-related Valentine's Day card

valentines-day-card

Funny Valentine's Day card, £3.29, Moonpig

Don't we all long for the day we walk down the aise. Of a plane!

A fun at-home Valentine's Day experience

truffles

Isolation Sensation Chocolate Truffle Kit and Online Workshop, £31, Virgin Experience Days

Indulge your sweet tooth and beat any isolation blues with a live chocolate making masterclass from the team at MyChocolate.

A Valentine's Day heart mask

heart-mask

Heart mask, £4.99, Etsy

Well, it'll make the trip to Tesco a little more exciting.

