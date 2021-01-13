Valentine's Day decoration ideas for a lockdown love fest: balloon arches, rose petals, confetti & more

Leanne Bayley
We've compiled a list of Valentine's Day home decor ideas and things you need for Valentine's Day. We're talking lavish balloon arches packed with pink and red balloons, heart-shaped confetti, rose petals, the lot.
Valentine's Day falls on a Sunday this year. Usually, we'd suggest romantic getaways to Paris or an idyllic hotel stay in London, but this year we'll be celebrating the day of lurve at home. On the sofa. Where we've been since March last year pretty much. Some people might want to bow out of celebrations, but some might be so madly in love they want to make a declaration of love. We've compiled a list of Valentine's Day home decoration ideas; we're talking lavish balloon arches packed with pink and red balloons, heart-shaped confetti, rose petals, the lot.
Valentine's Day balloons
Set of Valentine's Day decorations, £15.99, Amazon
You can't beat cute Valentine's Day balloons and these will really brighten up the living room or the bedroom. Ahem.
Pink set of Valentine's Day balloons, £10.99, Amazon
How cute are these pink and white balloons - we love the selection you get within this pack.
Red heart-shaped balloons, £5.69, Amazon
Wow! Imagine waking up to a ceiling full of heart-shaped balloons? The dream.
Letter balloon party decoration, £15, NotOnTheHighStreet
Simple but effective.
Valentine's Day balloon arches
Valentine's Day balloon arch, £15.99, Amazon
Now this impress you other half.
Valentine's fairy lights
Heart-shaped fairy lights, £9.99, Amazon
It's all about the little details - these heart-shaped fairy lights will make the difference.
Valentine's Day confetti
Heart-shaped confetti, £8.99, Amazon
You'll hate doing the hoovering up afterwards, but it'll be SO worth it.
A heart-shaped cake
Valentine's macaron heart with message, £28, NotOnTheHighStreet
You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped dessert. Fact.
True Love cake, £40, Marks & Spencer
Carefully created with love, this light 4 tier sponge cake looks delicious. Carefully hand finished with pink vanilla buttercream and raspberry jam it is hand decorated and topped with white chocolate hearts.
A grazing menu
The Way To My Heart Grazing Gift, £40, Marks & Spencer
The perfect Valentine's gift for a foodie, this hamper is packed full of delicious treats. With Valentine's lager, love whips, Mellow Barber's Cheddar cheese hearts, and our showstopping Valentine's Pork Pie, this gift is sure to impress.
A lockdown-related Valentine's Day card
Funny Valentine's Day card, £3.29, Moonpig
Don't we all long for the day we walk down the aise. Of a plane!
A fun at-home Valentine's Day experience
Isolation Sensation Chocolate Truffle Kit and Online Workshop, £31, Virgin Experience Days
Indulge your sweet tooth and beat any isolation blues with a live chocolate making masterclass from the team at MyChocolate.
A Valentine's Day heart mask
Heart mask, £4.99, Etsy
Well, it'll make the trip to Tesco a little more exciting.
