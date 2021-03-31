Best BBQ tools 2021: 14 best BBQ essentials for this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Getting out in the garden for a BBQ is a great way to spend a weekend, particularly during isolation. After all, who doesn't love to dine al fresco when the weather is warm? While many household items have sold out during quarantine, you can still get your hands on barbecue must-haves - and with summer approaching, there's never been a better time to invest. Whether you want something sturdy and long-lasting or cheap and cheerful, these are the best BBQs and tools to shop now.

Beneffito LOFOTEN Outdoor Gas Barbecue, £219.90, Amazon

There's nothing better than spending a summer evening around the barbecue and this stainless steel model has received a number of rave reviews on Amazon. Lightweight and easy to move, it has three burners and a large cooking surface with two chrome steel balls. The lid is equipped with a thermometer, very convenient for controlling cooking when the lid is closed and the trolley is also equipped with two side shelves and a low tray for placing plates, cutlery, food or seasonings.

Large BBQ cover, £17.69, Amazon

It's pointless investing in the correct barbeque if you're not going to protect it properly from the unpredictable British weather. Waterproof with an extra-wide design, this cover is suitable for most brands of grills like Weber, Holland, Jenn Air, Brinkmann and Char Broil and more.

Tools

BBQ tools set, £26.59, Amazon

Don't forget your tools! You'll need utensils to serve up your barbecued food properly, and your knife and fork won’t quite cut it! Invest in spatulas, skewers and cleaning equipment to make your BBQ run smoothly.

Cleaning tools

BBQ Cleaning Tool, £8.45, Amazon

Nobody loves cleaning, but there's nothing worse than getting your lunch plans ruined by having to scrape off last week's food remains. Invest in a cleaning tool that will make it quick and easy to make your BBQ as good as new after each use.

Food thermometer

Food thermometer, £5.99, Amazon

It's hard to know the temperature you're cooking at when using a BBQ, and out of fear that you'll cause yourself and others to suffer from food poisoning, many people resort to overcooking (or burning) their meat. Enter the food thermometer...

Food accessories

Corn on the cob forks, £2.89, Amazon

Once you've cooked the food, there's the small matter of eating it without spilling it down yourself - and we all know how messy corn on the cob can be! Thanks to these handy forks, you no longer need to worry about getting sticky fingers.

Food

Get Garden Ready Bundle, £20, Donald Russell

Looking for the ultimate BBQ hamper to treat your family or flatmates to? Royal warrant holders Donald Russell have launched the Get Garden Ready Bundle, including 4 seasoned beef burgers, 6 lamb koftas, 8 pork chipolata sausages, 4 Cumberland sausages and plenty more for just £20.

Drinks

12 Brilliant Lagers Of The World, £42.50, Not on the High Street

Sample the most delicious craft lagers from across the globe! Not on the High Street's selection includes Brewdog Lost Lager, Magic Rock Dancing Bier, Berliner Pilsner, Freedom Lager and more.

Aperol, £12, Majestic Wine

Aperol Spritz is the ultimate summer drink - so this year why not bring the pub garden into your home? For the perfect Aperol drink, all you need to do is fill a large wine glass with ice, combine equal parts of Aperol and Prosecco, add a dash of soda and garnish with an orange slice!

If you're partial to a glass of Pimm's or two, then Sipsmith London Cup should be on your BBQ drinks list. The gin is infused with Earl Grey tea, borage, lemon verbena and other botanicals, so all you need is some lemonade and you've got yourself a refreshing summer tipple.

Sipsmith London Cup, £17.95, Master of Malt

Pimm's The Original Number 1 Cup, £13.95, Amazon

Nothing says summer like a fruity glass of Pimm's. Plus, you can shop it alongside a matching jug and Pimm's O'clock stirring spoon set.

Pimm's O'clock Jug and Stirring Spoon Set, £16.99, Amazon

Condiments and spices

The Modern Cocktail ultimate grill set, £25, John Lewis

What’s going to take your grilled burger from good to great? A tasty sauce, of course. If ketchup just isn't enough, get experimental with different condiments and marinades to really give your grilling an edge.

BBQ spices set, £38, Not On The High Street

Pack your food full of flavour with a delicious dry spice rub, which can be used on everything from meat, potatoes and grilled halloumi. With a choice of classic smokey chipotle, Mexican jalapeno and lime and many more, this set of twelve from The Smokey Carter will have something for everyone.

