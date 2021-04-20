Prince Philip's childhood home could be a castle – inside The Duke of Edinburgh lived in Greece until he was 18 months old

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen have lived in many beautiful homes over the years, including the likes of Buckingham Palace, Sandringham and Balmoral Castle, but the late Prince Philip's childhood home was also spectacular.

The young Prince of Greece and Denmark was born in Corfu in 1921 where his parents Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice lived in a stunning 19th-century villa called Mon Repos, which is French for 'My Rest.'

Also described as a palace and a castle, the property is situated in the forest of Palaeopolis overlooking the sea – so its location certainly sounds idyllic.

Photos show Mon Repos has palatial pillars at the front, which are the first feature visible to guests as they make their way up the driveway. Black shutters are on every window, while lush greenery provides privacy.

Prince Philip lived in the Greek villa until he was 18 months old

The former royal residence is where Philp lived with his elder sister Sophie until he was eighteen months old. It was also previously the summer residence of British Lord High Commissioner of the United States of the Ionian Islands, Frederick Adam, and his wife, Diamantina Palatino, from 1828 to 1831.

Mon Repos is now a museum

Now, it serves as a museum, which has given royal fans a better look inside, although it's not clear whether the decorations have remained the same. Photos show tall ceilings, white walls and wooden floorboards, while floor to ceiling windows flood the interior with natural light.

The hallway boasts a crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling and an intricate wrought iron bannister leading up the staircase. Decorations include wooden furniture, framed photos and wall-mounted lights.

The interiors feature wooden floorboards and tall ceilings

Philip – who passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April – was just one-and-a-half when the family left Greece, and went on to spend the following years of his life in France.

He later denounced his Greek title and became a British citizen upon his engagement to Princess Elizabeth in 1946 and took on his mother's anglicised name – Mountbatten.

