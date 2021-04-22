The eye-opening reason Prince Philip's tribute photos were taken at Balmoral The Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away on 9 April 2021

The Queen and her beloved "rock" Prince Philip spent many summers together at Balmoral before he passed away on 9 April, and the significance of this location has become clear when many of the tributes to the late Duke of Edinburgh are of him at this idyllic, countryside home.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a family portrait taken at Balmoral featuring their two children at the time, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as the Queen and Prince Philip.

There was another down-to-earth photograph posted by Buckingham Palace, showing the Queen and the Duke surrounded by all of their great-grandchildren at the time.

Mike Tindall, husband of the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall, also shared a touching photograph shot at Balmoral, this time of Prince Philip alongside their daughter Mia, which was a snap taken by Kate Middleton.

This family photograph was taken at Balmoral

The pattern becomes clear that each summer, when the royals head to this 'holiday home', it is a place to make real family memories. It seems they can lead a relatively normal life in Scotland, enjoying family time as well as the great outdoors.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's great grandchildren have visited

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie spoke out about the wonder of Balmoral. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she said, and it's not only her that is taken aback by the surroundings.

She went on to say: "I think granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs—a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time.

The castle is stunning and the grounds are amazing

"Family-wise we're all there, so it’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie were invited to the Queen's country residence when he was in office and the couple were very surprised at the normal life the royals lead there.

The Duke of Edinburgh used to embrace nature in Scotland

Cherie recalled that they even get stuck into the washing up: "You think I’m joking, but I’m not. They put the gloves on and stick their hands in the sink. The Queen asks if you’ve finished, she stacks the plates up and goes off to the sink."

