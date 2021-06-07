Princess Eugenie shares rare peek inside Frogmore Cottage The royal is staying at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK home

Princess Eugenie has shared a peek inside her home at Frogmore Cottage, which is her cousin Prince Harry's UK base with his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex – who has recently welcomed his second child – allowed Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and baby August to stay at the property in Windsor as it offers them more space for their growing family.

While almost no photos have been taken inside the home, Eugenie gave fans a rare peek at the bold decor during a new video clip for The Anti-Slavery Collective.

The royal mum, who co-founded the charity with her friend Julia de Boinville in 2017, sat in the living room for the virtual appearance. The room is decorated with white walls and a cream sofa topped with retro cushions in bright pink and orange colours.

Just out of shot is a white framed photo hanging on the wall, which is not surprising given Eugenie's love of art and role as director of an art gallery.

Princess Eugenie filmed inside Frogmore Cottage for The Anti-Slavery Collective

Speaking of her previous home, Ivy Cottage, she revealed the interior featured lots of art work – some of which was from her mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Eugenie explained: "My bedroom is full of photos my parents have taken.

"Mumsy took one of an elephant spraying water on its back, which is incredible, and there's one Papa took of Balmoral Castle."

Frogmore Cottage backs onto Home Park, with 655 acres of gardens

She added: "I've got a lot of art that needs to be put on the walls. And there are shoes everywhere."

Although the interior of Frogmore Cottage remains largely under wraps, it is reported that there are five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery, formerly for Archie which is now likely used by baby August.

The Grade-II building is situated in front of an incredible lake and Frogmore House, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted their wedding reception in May 2018.

Eugenie has shared several glimpses inside the stunning grounds over the past few months – most recently, one snap of herself holding her little boy against a backdrop of yellow daffodils to celebrate World Environment Day.

