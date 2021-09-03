Awkwafina's $3.5million Bel Air mansion is breathtaking - see inside She's got some seriously good taste!

Awkwafina may not have a lot of time to kick back at home, but when she does get a rare break from her whirlwind TV and film career she gets to relax in the most amazing property.

The Crazy Rich Asians star, 33 - who is the lastest actress joining the Marvel family in the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - purchased a beautiful $3.5million home back in April and Architectural Digest took fans inside.

Awkwafina's dreamy pad is situated away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and tucked away with nature.

She's surrounded by lush greenery and it's certainly more sizeable than the cozy one-bedroom apartment in Queens, New York, where she was raised by her grandmother.

The humble actress refuses to flaunt photos from inside her abode on Instagram but has worked unbelievably hard to afford the home which boasts assets she could once only dream of.

Awkawfina rarely gives fans a sneak peek inside her home

Awkwafina's plush pad is four bedrooms and has an outdoor entertaining space complete with a luxury pool.

It has a 2,500-bottle wine cellar, home gym and even a professional recording studio.

Just because she's now swiftly becoming a Hollywood A-lister doesn't mean the Nora of Queens actress wastes her cash.

Awkwafina has joined the Marvel family

She says she still has the mindset that all she needs is $500-a-month, which is how she started out in her career.

"I went into this mode of, if I can make $500 a month, that's all I need, because that's how much my rent was at the time," she told Harper's Bazaar. "To this day I feel like I'm still in that 'All I need is 500-a-month' mindset."

