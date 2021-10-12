Selma Blair's vibrant home with son is the perfect haven amid health battle The Legally Blonde actress has decorated with bright colours

Selma Blair moved into her Los Angeles home back in 2014 and immediately breathed new life into the traditional decor.

Her addition of cheerful colours, put together with the help of friend and interior designer Bryan Wark, has made her Cape Cod-style home into the perfect haven for her to relax amid her multiple sclerosis flare-up. "Now the whole house has a sense of humor, and it gives me some vitality," the 49-year-old Legally Blonde actress told Architectural Digest in 2019, shortly after she was diagnosed with chronic condition MS in 2018.

Discussing her home makeover, which was inspired by her Michigan boarding school, Selma said: "Before, it was just a very traditional house, and it was perfectly fine. But I always felt the character was missing."

Selma lives with her son Arthur, 10, in a four-bedroom property in Fryman Canyon. Take a look at the glimpses she has shared inside...

Selma Blair's dining room

Decorated with bright orange furnishings, Selma's dining room - known among her friend's as Café Hermes Blair - features two circular white tables with orange chairs and a matching orange cushion along the built-in bench. The walls are painted a contrasting dark green colour and are covered with framed artwork.

Selma Blair's kitchen

Following a white and blue colour scheme, the kitchen has subway tiles that match the units, a blue carpet where guests can wipe their feet clean after coming in from the garden, and a circular kitchen table with wooden chairs.

Selma Blair's garden

When the weather is warm, Selma and Arthur have the most tranquil garden where they can unwind. Leading off the kitchen is a brick patio where Selma has placed her outdoor furniture with pendant lights hanging overhead, as well as a small white table and chairs.

Elsewhere is a swimming pool and separate hot tub area surrounded by greenery, offering the family privacy.

Selma Blair's living room

Selma showed off the living room over the festive period in 2020. It features dark floors topped with a red carpet and cream walls with a white Carrara marble fireplace.

Matching the brown leather sofa, the actress positioned plush armchairs to one side where her son sat in one photo.

Selma Blair's son's art room

Arthur has his own dedicated art space, complete with a table and a large circular red chair from Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher’s estate. The Cruel Intentions star told AD that Arthur loves to read in the chair, but she was also pictured cuddling up next to a candle, which had been placed on the marble coffee table next to large glass doors overlooking the garden.

Selma Blair's bedroom

The master bedroom is decorated with navy patterned wallpaper, which Selma said: "I guess they’re technically fans, but to me they’re spades. It’s my way of saying like, 'I’ve got this in spades. We’re cool.'"

The room is finished with white floors, cream shutters, a double bed with crisp white sheets and wooden side tables.

