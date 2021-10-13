﻿
harry-judd-home

Harry Judd and wife Izzy return to rainbow family home with baby Lockie - photos

The McFly star is a father to three children

Nichola Murphy

Harry Judd has recently welcomed his third child with wife Izzy, and introduced baby Lockie to his new family home on Tuesday.

MORE: 6 home areas you forget to clean - tips from Lynsey 'Queen of Clean' Crombie

The McFly singer shared a sweet snap of his children Lola and Kit meeting their baby brother, who was sleeping in a Moses basket inside the family house. He wrote in the caption: "Meeting Lockie for the first time. Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd 11/10/21. Thanks for all of your messages x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 Glimpses Into Celeb Homes

So where are Harry and Izzy raising their three young children? They moved out of their former Scandi-inspired home in 2019 with Izzy telling her followers she was "happy and grateful to start a new adventure" with her family. 

harry-baby-lockie

The couple have both shared photos inside their stunning new property – take a look…

Harry Judd's entrance

harry-judd-front-door

Harry showed off his red front door when he marked his son's first day of school. It features stained glass windows and patterned tiles around the entrance.

izzy-judd-entrance-hall

Inside, the door is black and the hallway has blue and grey tiled floors. To organise all of the family's coats and shoes, a black storage cabinet with a mustard cushion sits beneath a coat rack.

READ: Prince Harry's former bachelor pad might surprise you - details

Harry Judd's kitchen

harry-izzy-kitchen

Enjoying a date night before their third baby arrived, Izzy cooked Harry a delicious meal that they enjoyed in the open-plan kitchen and dining area. The couple sat at a wooden table with blue kitchen cabinets visible in the background and skylights overhead.

Harry Judd's living room

harry-children-living-room

Lola and Kit were pictured on a pale pink velvet sofa topped with geometric print cushions. A sign that read: 'This is where you belong…' hung on the green wall behind them, while a large indoor plant in a colourful vase was placed to one side of the sofa.

Harry Judd's bedroom

harry-izzy-bedroom

Izzy showed off her blossoming baby bump inside their bedroom, which has wooden floorboards, cream carpets, a rattan lampshade and a fireplace with a circular mirror above it.

RELATED: Private celebrity bedrooms revealed: Amanda Holden, Shania Twain, more

izzy-bedroom

Another snap of Izzy feeding baby Lockie in bed revealed blue panelled walls and a grey headboard.

Harry Judd's nursery

izzy-judd-nursery

The nursery is painted an olive green colour and is finished with grey carpets and wooden and white accents. Izzy sat on a colourful rug on the floor next to a white chest of drawers while a cot was positioned next to the opposite wall and a knitted alpaca picture hung on the wall.

Harry Judd's daughter's bedroom

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by I Z Z Y J U D D (@mrs_izzyjudd)

In a clip posted on Izzy's Instagram page, Lola could be seen making her bed which had a white wooden frame. Her name and a colourful garland hung on the white and pink wall and a small desk sat on one side of her bed.

Harry Judd's garden

harry-garden

Harry and Izzy have a walled garden with a large lawn and a slide and wendy house at the bottom.

Although he already has a beautiful property, Harry previously revealed there is one change he'd like to make in the future. "It’s my dream one day to have a house with a room dedicated to table tennis," he told The Express.

PHOTOS: Victoria and David Beckham's grand £31million mansion is another world

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about harry judd

More news