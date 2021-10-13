Harry Judd and wife Izzy return to rainbow family home with baby Lockie - photos The McFly star is a father to three children

Harry Judd has recently welcomed his third child with wife Izzy, and introduced baby Lockie to his new family home on Tuesday.

The McFly singer shared a sweet snap of his children Lola and Kit meeting their baby brother, who was sleeping in a Moses basket inside the family house. He wrote in the caption: "Meeting Lockie for the first time. Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd 11/10/21. Thanks for all of your messages x."

So where are Harry and Izzy raising their three young children? They moved out of their former Scandi-inspired home in 2019 with Izzy telling her followers she was "happy and grateful to start a new adventure" with her family.

The couple have both shared photos inside their stunning new property – take a look…

Harry Judd's entrance

Harry showed off his red front door when he marked his son's first day of school. It features stained glass windows and patterned tiles around the entrance.

Inside, the door is black and the hallway has blue and grey tiled floors. To organise all of the family's coats and shoes, a black storage cabinet with a mustard cushion sits beneath a coat rack.

Harry Judd's kitchen

Enjoying a date night before their third baby arrived, Izzy cooked Harry a delicious meal that they enjoyed in the open-plan kitchen and dining area. The couple sat at a wooden table with blue kitchen cabinets visible in the background and skylights overhead.

Harry Judd's living room

Lola and Kit were pictured on a pale pink velvet sofa topped with geometric print cushions. A sign that read: 'This is where you belong…' hung on the green wall behind them, while a large indoor plant in a colourful vase was placed to one side of the sofa.

Harry Judd's bedroom

Izzy showed off her blossoming baby bump inside their bedroom, which has wooden floorboards, cream carpets, a rattan lampshade and a fireplace with a circular mirror above it.

Another snap of Izzy feeding baby Lockie in bed revealed blue panelled walls and a grey headboard.

Harry Judd's nursery

The nursery is painted an olive green colour and is finished with grey carpets and wooden and white accents. Izzy sat on a colourful rug on the floor next to a white chest of drawers while a cot was positioned next to the opposite wall and a knitted alpaca picture hung on the wall.

Harry Judd's daughter's bedroom

In a clip posted on Izzy's Instagram page, Lola could be seen making her bed which had a white wooden frame. Her name and a colourful garland hung on the white and pink wall and a small desk sat on one side of her bed.

Harry Judd's garden

Harry and Izzy have a walled garden with a large lawn and a slide and wendy house at the bottom.

Although he already has a beautiful property, Harry previously revealed there is one change he'd like to make in the future. "It’s my dream one day to have a house with a room dedicated to table tennis," he told The Express.

