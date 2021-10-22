Candle advent calendars are huge for 2021: From Yankee Candle to Diptyque

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

While chocolate is without a doubt the most popular Christmas countdown, we think a candle advent calendar is the perfect treat to make your home feel festive and smell amazing throughout December.

As well as affordable brands like Yankee Candle, plus luxury offerings from the likes of Diptyque and Jo Malone, you'll also find unique handmade options on Etsy and NotOnTheHighStreet which would make thoughtful gifts for a loved one this holiday season.

Scroll down for all of the best candle advent calendars to shop now and keep checking back to see more as they become available...

Diptyque advent calendar 2021, £320/$380, Selfridges

Exclusive to Selfridges, Diptyque's dreamy 2021 candle advent calendar is filled with iconic scents like Bais and Roses, plus limited-edition Christmas offerings. As well as candles, you'll open doors to perfumes, body balms and mini decorations.

Advent tree, £79.99, Yankee Candle

For a very festive calendar, Yankee Candle has just revealed its advent tree and it's full of beautiful Christmas fragrances like Letters to Santa, Cinnamon Stick and Snowflake Cookie.

Design Undone advent calendar, £127/$140, Etsy

Hand-poured in Texas, this popular advent calendar from Etsy includes 12 four oz candles in delicious festive scents like Apple Crostata and Cinnamon Eggnog. They're sure to fill your home with Christmas cheer.

A mindful advent candle set, £24.50/$34.73, NotOnTheHighStreet

Burn one of 25 handmade, natural beeswax candles each day in December while you make time to sit back and relax with this mindful advent calendar set. It's the perfect gift for someone who deserves a few mindful moments.

Jo Malone advent calendar, £325/$448, Lookfantastic

Inside Jo Malone's luxurious candle advent calendar you'll find mini candles in the bestselling English Pear & Freesia, Grapefruit and Pomegranate Noir scents. Also filled with colognes and bath and body products, it's a bestseller every year.

Hazel & Blue Christmas tea light advent calendar, £18.50/$26.23, NotOnTheHighStreet

Hazel & Blue's candle advent calendar has 12 scented soy tea lights in three different fragrances; Winter Fireside, Orange, Cinnamon & Clove, and Frankincense & Myrrh. Burning for up to three hours each, they'd make a lovely addition to your Christmas decorations.

