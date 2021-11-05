Jamie Dornan's private Gloucestershire home with wife Ameila is a haven of fun Fifty Shades of Grey star lives in the UK now

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan traded the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles for a quiet life in the countryside with his wife Amelia Warner and their three children Dulcie, Elva and Alberta.

The actor has shown off his beautiful countryside retreat over the lockdown period and beyond, and the £1.75million farmhouse is utterly stunning! Located in a sleepy Gloucestershire village, the surrounding views are immaculate but the house itself is gorgeous too.

The five-bedroom property is a mix of traditional and contemporary, creating a cosy family home – and it also comes complete with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a double garage.

Jamie Dornan has a beautiful country home

Speaking about their life in the UK to Gloucestershire Live, Amelia said: "[I feel a] tremendous sense of coming home and what that meant, and of this house being where we were meant to be."

Their living room is so stylish

She went on to say: "The beauty of the Cotswolds is a huge inspiration to me."

Inside the house, the family have a huge cooking space with traditional AGA, a grand dining room which looks like it belongs in a palace and a vast living space which is super stylish.

The family home is a world of fun

Their hotel-worthy lounge with high ceilings, statement artworks and on-trend panelling features a grand piano which is where singer Amelia plays regularly and was captured performing one day.

Far from a show home, the couple allow the children to hang bright pictures on the walls and play with their toys freely which many glimpses have revealed. Jamie even turned their living room into a playroom one day with a Twister competition.

The children like to decorate the walls

At Christmas time, their traditional wooden front door was decorated with a stunning wreath featuring mistletoe, bows and berries.

The family decorate their property for the festive period

Jamie sold his previous home in Los Angeles home for around £2.3million meaning this property was actually a downgrade – but it certainly looks spectacular to us!

