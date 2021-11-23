Catherine Zeta-Jones wows fans with Thanksgiving decor The Welsh actress will celebrate the American holiday with family

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a sneak peek of her Thanksgiving plans as she posted a video of her dining room being prepared for a big feast.

The large table, which had 10 white leather seats around it, was decorated with stunning red and orange centrepieces made up of dried leaves, while the fireplace was decorated with matching wreaths and garlands.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows fans with Thanksgiving decor

The room itself was perfect for the fall holiday, as the walls were painted a deep burgundy red and the artwork was a mix of black and white abstract drawings.

"I'm just going to show you my preparation for Thanksgiving, just the beginning," Catherine shared in the video, joking: "A Brit does Thanksgiving."

At the end of the video she turned the camera to face her, revealing the actress was wearing a chic white sweater with the sleeves pushed up her arms, and her long brunette locks left casual as they fell in waves.

"A little DIY in anticipation of Thanksgiving, love this upcoming holiday, my kids are home from college and I can’t wait!!!" she captioned the post.

Catherine teased a glimpse of her Thanksgiving decor

Catherine will celebrate with husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys. It was not clear which property the star was in but the pair boast an impressive property portfolio and mostly spend time at their $4.5million New York estate.

The home, in Westchester County, has the most amazing interiors and a 12-acre estate which has been described as "arguably the best large tract of riverfront property available in Westchester".

Checkerboard tiles and palatial white pillars frame Catherine's front door like a giant chessboard, whilst a large hanging lantern towers above the entryway.

Catherine often shares pictures from her Westchester home

The Welsh star is never afraid to share snaps with fans from the home, and has previously revealed her living room has a sophisticated décor, with everything from the walls to the sofas and curtains selected in tonal cream shades.

A fireplace is positioned in between two windows at the end of the room, with a soft cream rug and faux fur throw helping to create a cosy atmosphere.

The home also features polished parquet flooring while unique artwork takes pride of place throughout.