Reba McEntire looks incredibly youthful in new video inside country-inspired home The country singer has homes around the United States

Reba McEntire just never ages, and the country star looked sensational in her latest video posted on social media this week.

The 66-year-old was filming an announcement video, and looked flawless with natural makeup and her iconic bouncy blowdry.

In the footage, Reba was standing in what looked to be her office in one of her many homes, which featured net curtains and off-grey walls.

VIDEO: Reba McEntire reveals how she met her boyfriend Rex Linn

The surprisingly modest space also featured one of Reba's awards hanging in pride of place on the wall.

In the caption, the singer wrote: "I'm so excited about coming to @talkshoplive next Monday, August 23rd at 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT! I'll be chatting with @nancyodell about all things REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED, and it's the only place you can pre-order the beautiful crystal vellum vinyl edition of the album along with an exclusive autographed poster.

"Supplies are limited so go ahead and pre-order your copy now and RSVP to join us! *Link in bio*."

Reba McEntire looked incredibly youthful in her latest video

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look gorgeous!" while another wrote: "You are so damn beautiful." A third added: "You haven't aged!"

It's been an exciting time for Reba, who recently announced news of her upcoming album, Revived, Remixed, Revisited, which will be the ultimate compilation of all her greatest songs in one album.

The album will be available to buy from 8 October but can be pre-ordered in advance online. Reba's news is something for her to look forward to after she recently contracted Covid, despite having been vaccinated.

Reba has a legion of fans around the world

Not only did the country star fall ill, but so did her boyfriend Rex Lin. Luckily she is now recovered and she recently urged all her followers to "stay home" and be safe in a message posted on TikTok.

Reba began dating actor Rex in early 2020, having their first date in January.

The award-winning singer is releasing a new album in October

But when the pandemic hit they moved their romance virtually, and she previously revealed that it had been "good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on, discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career".

