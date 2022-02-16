Gogglebox's Stephen Webb's technicoloured home with husband Daniel where he's recovering The Channel 4 star has a stylish pad

Gogglebox's Stephen Webb announced to his fans that he will be missing the filming for the start of the new Channel 4 series because he's isolating at home with COVID-19. His gorgeous Brighton home with husband Daniel Lustig is the perfect place to rest up – and we're sure he'll be watching from his sofa! Keep scrolling to see more of Stephen's rainbow apartment…

PHOTOS: Inside Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's quirky home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stephen Webb shows fans around where he's isolating

Stephen Webb's spare room

Banished to the spare room when he tested positive for coronavirus, Stephen offered up fans a mini tour of the space which includes a bijou bed and an en suite bathroom. The room is jazzed up with colourful paintings and a Scandi-style corner storage unit.

The star's spare room is pretty swanky

Stephen Webb's kitchen

Stephen and Daniel's ultra-modern kitchen has been shown off online. It has built-in appliances and high-shine grey cupboards along with white surfaces. The cooking space looked immaculately tidy one day when Daniel showed off his brand-new plant online.

Their kitchen is so chic

WOW: Gogglebox stars' cosy homes – and the private rooms not seen on screen

MORE: Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

Stephen Webb's living room

A space that Gogglebox fans will have become familiar with since the couple moved into their new apartment in September 2021, their lounge area is stunning. The couple have a blue sofa which they have decorated with orange cushions. Behind them, quirky artworks are visible.

Fans of the show will know their stylish lounge

Above them, the couple have multiple shelves which is where they keep their books as well as display special photographs.

The couple's property has high ceilings and wooden floors

The other corner of their space was revealed at Christmas time when they put the tree up. The couple have intricate coving around the room complementing the high ceilings. And this cosy corner is home to yet more quirky artwork.

Stephen Webb's dining room

Stephen shows off the dining table during a crafty evening

The couple have an eclectic dining area with a Perspex table, pared-back wooden floors and a vintage radiator. We love the mix of styles they have gone for.

The couple have a secondary sofa that's occupied by the dogs

In another area, Stephen and Daniel appear to have another sofa, this time in a muted cream tone – and their precious dogs certainly seem to approve! Behind the sofa, there are patio doors leading to what appears to be a paved courtyard.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.