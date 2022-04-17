Savannah Guthrie makes candid confession as she reveals rare glimpse of her New York City home A brave stylistic choice to make with children

Savannah Guthrie is sending a very clear message of "you can look but you can't touch." The Today star shared a stunning glimpse of her fabulous New York City home, while also sharing just what is and isn't permitted in her household.

Ahead of Easter Sunday, she revealed to fans all of her family preparations and decorations for the holiday, and as her two children, Vale and Charley, got to work on their cute Easter eggs, she gave them a stern warning.

The morning show host took to Instagram to share a slew of Stories expressing a fear any mom can relate to, and that's your children getting their dirty hands on your pristine furniture.

The mom-of-two faced the possibility as her children decorated their Easter eggs, for which materials included dye and lots of glitter galore.

She shared a video of the impressive – albeit mess-inducing – set-up, featuring a wire tray full of different oval-shaped molds filled to the brim with glittery paint of various colors. She knew the disaster she potentially faced from the get-go, writing on it: "Glitter and Easter egg dye = double menace."

Mess naturally ensued, and the Instagram Story following it was a picture of one of her children's hands totally stained with green paint.

Savannah's adorable Easter decorations

Savannah was quick to set boundaries when it came to her chic apartment, and shared her house rules with fans through a photo of a beautiful corner of her living room, featuring a brave choice for any mom, owning a white couch.

The stylish corner featured an art-deco style, curved boucle couch, nestled atop a leopard print rug layered over a sisal carpet. The star undoubtedly put a lot of work into decorating the space, and made clear the lengths she would go to to keep it tidy.

The hilarious but relatable statement

She hilariously wrote on the Instagram Story: "Will tackle any small human who comes near the white couch."

It seems however that she doesn't have to worry too much, since her previous Instagram Stories revealed her children are somewhat averse to mess. The host shared a hilarious photo of her son Charley wearing a face mask because according to him the family car didn't smell so good, which his mom attributed to them eating fast food in the car.

