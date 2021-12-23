Why Princess Anne could still see family amid Christmas isolation at sprawling estate The royals all live on the same 730-acre estate

Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence had likely planned to spend time with their family over the Christmas holidays, before it was revealed that Timothy has tested positive for COVID-19.

But the royal couple's unique living situation at the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire means they may still be able to enjoy some special visits. HELLO! understands they will be isolating and following all the appropriate rules at the couple's home, which happens to be in close proximity to Anne's children Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, and Peter Phillips.

They also occupy homes on the 730-acre grounds, and while they may not be able to share a meal or exchange presents over the next few days, the Princess Royal and her husband could still wave and chat to their grandchildren Mia, Lena, Lucas, Savannah and Isla through the window.

Also, according to the new coronavirus rules, the isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 in England has been reduced from 10 days to seven days if they can provide two negative lateral flow test results. The news was announced in an attempt to minimise disruption caused by the Omicron variant over the winter period.

Gatcombe Park is a 730-acre estate

This means Timothy could be out of isolation before New Year's Eve. Anne is not legally required to self-isolate alongside her husband, assuming she is fully vaccinated, but the government suggests she take a lateral flow test every day for seven days to ensure she has not also contracted the virus.

The royal lives near her grandchildren

However, this does mean that Princess Anne is unlikely to visit her mother, the Queen, at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day. This will mark the second year that she has been unable to spend the special day with her mother – in 2020, the Queen and Prince Philip spent their first Christmas at Windsor Castle in 33 years.

The monarch traditionally spends the festive period at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, along with the rest of the family.

