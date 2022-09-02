22 epic celebrity walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms you'll want as your own We wouldn't expect anything less from these stars

A celebrity home isn't complete without a walk-in wardrobe or dressing room, as these stars prove. Filled with shelves and rails of more shoes, clothes and accessories than we could even dream of, the likes of Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Kate Hudson have all shared a look behind closed doors at where they get ready. Prepare to be green with envy…

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham appears to have a dressing room in each of her homes, and in August she showcased the stunning space she has created in her Miami penthouse, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city skyline.

Victoria showed off her walk-in wardrobe at her London home as she modelled items from her own clothing collection – and it's seriously spacious.

The designer has a beautiful dressing room flooded with natural light, mirrors and sleek white storage space. In the middle of the room is a navy rug and stylish black and green furniture, while crystal chandeliers hang from the ceiling.

Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford's fans were truly impressed when they caught a glimpse inside her walk-in wardrobe for the first time in July. Ruth sat on a seat in front of the camera and behind her, the couple's light grey fitted wardrobes with multiple doors could be admired. They come complete with silver fittings and handles, adding to the chic finish.

Kate Hudson

How gorgeous is Kate's shoe closet?! The actress shared a look inside the perfectly organised dressing room on Instagram, showing her amazing footwear collection on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

CZJ previously unveiled the shoe cupboard of dreams! The mum-of-two gave fans a glimpse at her amazing designer footwear collection on Instagram, writing: "A girl can never have too many shoes!"

Jenna Dewan

Step Up star Jenna Dewan unveiled her perfectly-organised walk-in wardrobe on Instagram, after enlisting a professional organiser to tackle her impressive clothing and footwear collection, and we're so envious! As well as having several rails to hang her tops and trousers, she also has a glass display cabinet to showcase her shoes, while hats line the top shelf of the wardrobes.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's walk-in wardrobe could easily be mistaken for a shopping mall! She posted a photo during the coronavirus lockdown, unveiling neat rows of shoes and bags.

Mollie King

Former Saturdays singer Mollie King often shows off her outfits in her walk-in wardobe. It features white cupboards and drawers with minimalist silver handles, and it looks as though Mollie has also colour co-ordinated her clothes. On the top of one dresser she has positioned a large bunch of cream roses, and there is a jewelled lampshade hanging from the ceiling.

Ferne McCann

Talk about wardrobe goals! Ferne McCann invested in a walk-in wardrobe after saying it had always been a dream of hers, and the room has been styled to perfection, with herringbone flooring and grey wooden wraparound units with clothing rails, shelves for accessories, and drawers to store everything else.

Millie Mackintosh

Millie Mackintosh revealed her walk-in wardrobe ahead of the birth of their baby girl, and while she was in full nesting mode, she enlisted the help of the Style Sisters to tackle her walk-in wardrobe and dressing room. The former Made in Chelsea star has floor-to-ceiling shelving for her shoes, rails lined with colourful dresses, and an entire cupboard for knitwear. Jealous, us?

Khloé Kardashian

Workout fanatic Khloé Kardashian has an entire 150-square-foot wardrobe dedicated to her fitness gear, which was customised by LA Closet Design, and has been filled with dozens of pairs of trainers, clothing, sports bras and fitness equipment. There's even a mini fridge stocked with Fiji water to ensure Khloé stays hydrated during her workouts.

Not only does Khloe Kardashian have an entire wardrobe dedicated to her sportswear, she also has one just for her hair extensions! The extensions are colour co-ordinated and neatly-hung on rails, while wigs are on display on wig stands at the top of the wardrobe.

With huge mirrors surrounded by lights, marble counters and a huge stash of hair and makeup products, Khloé's glam room could easily be mistaken for a beauty counter. Like her sisters, Khloé enlisted Martyn Lawrence Bullard to design the room to reflect her personality and provide the perfect spot for her to get ready.

Rachel Stevens

Former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens has showed off her rather stylish dressing room on Instagram – and we love the Millennial pink shade! The singer has an Instagram-worthy shelving unit complete with vases and faux plants. Her clothes have been tidied away inside her vast wardrobe, which is also painted in the same chic pink as the walls.

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne share a huge walk-in wardrobe and dressing room which is fitted with custom shelving and rails to display all of the clothes and accessories. And while The Saturdays star has an enviable footwear collection, she recently thrilled fans by showing off her original S Club Juniors denim jacket from her time in the pop group as a teenager.

Blake Lively

She's known for her impeccable sense of style, so it's not surprising that Blake Lively has an incredible wardrobe dedicated to just her shoes. The Gossip Girl star shared this photo of her shoe collection on Instagram, and it's filled with an array of amazing designers including Givenchy, Charlotte Olympia and Manolo Blahnik.

Kylie Jenner

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family's walk-in wardrobe could be mistaken for a designer shoe shop! Kylie once gave fans a tour of her closet in a video posted on her official app, and it is filled with footwear, accessories and clothing from every designer you could think of.

Kris Jenner

No one does a walk-in wardrobe quite like the Kardashians. The huge wardrobe at Kris Jenner's mansion features a special display especially for her Birkin handbags, which are estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds. The sign may read "Need money for Birkin", but we think she's doing alright!

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey said her walk-in wardrobe is always her favourite room in the house, and we can see why! Floor-to-ceiling shelving displays the singer's footwear collection, while a plush pink and gold armchair offers the perfect spot for Mariah to try on her shoes.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's wardrobe was organised chaos, with an assortment of colourful clothes on display. Jewellery and accessories line the top of a mirrored storage unit, while a dazzling chandelier added the opulent finishing touches to the glamorous room.

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's wardrobe is understated to say the least. The entrepreneur gave a peek inside his clothing collection with this photo, joking: "First day back after paternity leave. What should I wear?"

Mindy Kaling

The Morning Show star Mindy Kaling recently posed inside her closet with multi-coloured zig-zag carpets underfoot and white shelves holding her bags and purses. A full-length mirror on the back of the door offers Mindy the perfect spot to check her outfits before leaving the house.

