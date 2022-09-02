Inside Carrie Underwood's never-ending 400-acre family home

When Carrie Underwood isn't on the road touring, she returns to Tennessee to enjoy her incredible family home with her husband Mike Fisher, and their two sons Isaiah and Jacob.

The country music singer is fortunate enough to call a whopping 400-acre farm in Franklin her home after she and Mike reportedly spent $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs."

And yes, it's just as impressive as it sounds – take a look inside...

Carrie Underwood's kitchen

Last month, Carrie gave fans a never-before-seen glimpse inside her unbelievable kitchen that would certainly make a professional chef proud.

Decorated with matte white ceilings and exposed wooden beams, Carrie has kept the space vibrant with clean lines and matching white appliances, such as her wall-mounted cupboards and extractor hood above her state-of-the-art stove.

There are some contrasting colors though as the wall behind the stove features grey concrete and there is a large black breakfast bar with built-in storage in the center of the space, alongside a black sink.

Carrie Underwood's living room

Carrie's living room is designed with a muted beige and grey color scheme, and wooden touches reflecting the home's rural location. Furniture includes a large cream couch dressed with patterned cushions and one with the initials 'M' for Mike and a wooden dresser where Carrie has displayed a house plant in a white pot.

At Christmas, Carrie and the family posed in the living room, showing that it has tall ceilings with white concrete pillars and a wooden awning at the ceiling. There are also floor-to-ceiling leaded windows, lined with cream floor-length curtains.

Carrie Underwood's dining room

On Carrie's birthday, Mike shared a photo of her taken in the open-plan kitchen and dining room. Carrie was seen sitting at a black marble table, while there is also a rattan window seat with grey linen furnishings.

Carrie Underwood's bedroom

Carrie and Mike's bedroom is in keeping with the muted beige theme of the house, and there is a grey chaise longue couch positioned next to the window, where patio doors lead out to a private terrace.

Carrie Underwood's closet

Carrie has her own walk-in closet, complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags. There is also a central island in the room, where Carrie has fitted a washing machine and a tumble drier.

Carrie Underwood's garden

Outside, Carrie and her family have their own lake, which Mike previously showed off in a photo of the boys fishing.

They also have private horse stables.

Carrie also has a space in the garden to work out, fitted with rubber flooring for weight-lifting and strength training.

