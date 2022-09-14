The 27 best housewarming gifts for family, friends and neighbors

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Buying a new home or moving into a new space is always cause for celebration. If you’re ever invited to a housewarming party or are visiting homeowners for the first time at their new pad, you may want to take a gift. Of course, gift shopping isn’t always easy, but that’s where we come in with this meticulously curated list of items that are guaranteed to appeal to a variety of people. They’re also things your giftees will actually want to use! Peruse this list of the best housewarming gifts you can find anywhere on Amazon and other top retailers.

What are the most popular housewarming gifts?

Potted Money Tree Plant, $84, The Sill

For promoting good Feng Shui, good fortune, and prosperity, this Money Tree Plant is the perfect housewarming gift.

Custom Neon Sign, was $45 now $31.50, Etsy

Such a fun and unique idea for a gift for anyone who appreciates something quirky and original.

Custom Home Map, $50, Etsy

A cute way to celebrate a person’s new house or apartment, this customizable map monumentalizes an exciting moment in your friends' lives.

Personalized Copper Beverage Tub, $72, Etsy

Leak-proof and rust resistant, this is an awesome housewarming gift for anybody who loves to entertain.

Amethyst and Aquamarine Geode Candles, $44, Uncommon Goods

Incredibly unique, these geode candles will add some personality to any home. And they won't run out of wax very easily.

Starry Sky Lantern, $170, Uncommon Goods

Bring the magical night sky inside with this gorgeous lantern. It'll add a lovely touch of lighting to any dark room, either as an aesthetic piece or a night light.

Rock & Roll Record Clock, $44, Uncommon Goods

A retro and unique clock like this one also doubles as wall art. The musicians or fans of the classics in your life will love this addition to the wall.

Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board, $86, Uncommon Goods

This innovative cheeseboard starts out as a triangle then transforms into a tiered server for cheese and other snacks.

Design Toscano Woodland Fairy Garden House Statue, $38.90, Target

For homes with gardens or backyards, this whimsical fairy house and statue set is impossible to resist.

Taschen Great Escapes USA Coffee Table Book, $60, Nordstrom

Every home needs a beautiful coffee table book, right? This gorgeous book will help indulge the wanderlust on those overcast and rainy days.

Ms. Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Countercade Cabinet, $179.99, Nordstrom

Go big with this nostalgic Ms. Pac-Man game featuring hi-resolution display and superior clarity to prevent eye strain.

Handcrafted Chess Set, $74, Etsy

You can customize the colors of this handmade chess set to fit any type of home color scheme.

Sorbu Wine Rack, $26.99, Macy’s

This compact wine rack is perfect for the wine lovers in your life. Help them organize their new home while keeping the most important stuff readily accessible.

Perky-Pet Hummingbird Feeder, $14.98, Lowe’s

Bird lovers will highly appreciate this cute hummingbird feeder that also repels insects.

Adjustable Temperature Tea Kettle, $105, Oxo

Unlike many other tea kettles, this one from Oxo has a built-in timer, adjustable temperature controls, and a keep-warm setting for up to 30 minutes.

Nora Brass House Numbers, $14 (each), Anthropologie

Help people find the home easily and give it some cool vintage vibes at the same time. Your friends will appreciate not being anonymous.

Tufted Henrik Bath Mat, $58, Anthropologie

Enliven any bathroom space with this colorful and pretty bath mat.

Best housewarming gifts from Amazon

DASH Rapid Egg Cooker, $16.99, Amazon

For homes with large families, this rapid egg cooker is a must-have. Cook up to 6 eggs soft, medium, or hard boiled.

mDesign Wall Mount Organizer, was $18.99 now $15.49, Amazon

The perfect and tidy way to keep mail organized and all keys easily accessible.

Umbra Conceal Floating Shelf, $14, Amazon

An ingenious way to display favorite books without taking up too much space.

3D Skull Ice Mold Tray, $12.99, Amazon

For your goth friend or anybody whose favorite holiday is Halloween, these 3D skull ice "cubes" are just too cool.

AMIR Adhesive Motion Sensor Light, was $15.97 now $11.99, Amazon

These small stick-anywhere lights can be placed anywhere a little extra light is needed.

Chef'n Garliczoom Garlic Chopper, was $16.99 now $13.60, Amazon

Keep hands free of garlic odor with this compact and time-saving garlic chopper perfect for any home chef.

Himalayan Salt Lamp, was $24.99 now $14.60, Amazon

This authentic Himalayan salt lamp emits a warm, relaxing glow and makes an interesting decor item as well.

Duhome Atrovirens Velvet Accent Chair, $149.99, Amazon

If you're confident you know the type of furniture the new homeowner in your life wants, consider this elegant and eye-catching accent chair available in a variety of colors.

Luxury Bathtub Caddy, was $57.97 now $50.97, Amazon

Self-care is better when you've got a bathtub caddy tray to hold your wine, candles, and snacks.

ArtSocket Set of 4 Linen Throw Pillow Covers, was $17.90 now $9.90, Amazon

For those who love a bit of Americana in their home decor, these pillow covers are a delight.

