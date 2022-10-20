Outlander's Sam Heughan's surprising Scottish home revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Outlander star Sam Heughan has an impressive property portfolio, owning three properties in Scotland – and his actual home may just surprise you.

The Jamie Fraser actor likes to keep his private life very much on the down-low. However, he has allowed Instagram fans to see a few glimpses inside his relatable residence. After growing up in Dumfriesshire and living in Edinburgh and London, Sam has settled near Glasgow – take a look around his bachelor pad…

For many of the star's IGTV posts, he appears in front of a bookcase that seems to be inside his personal residence. The videos are usually to promote his recent programmes, projects and his own whisky brand, The Sassenach.

Sam positioned his camera so that viewers could observe most of his filled bookcase, which is brimming with books and ornaments, as well as an impressive collection of POP! figures.

In one of the appearances, the landscape angle allowed Sam's fans to see even more of the room in which he shoots. Alongside the wooden bookcase there is a dark blue wall that features a marble shelf and an ornate uplight with small cream shade.

Sam Heughan has showed off a small part of his house

The top shelves of the cabinet are empty – perhaps Sam is leaving room for some copies of his very own book, Clanlands.

These rare glimpses into his home delight his fans, known as Heughligans, with over 800k views on the live videos.

It was while speaking to Men's Journal that the actor revealed: "Now I live in a region near Glasgow." He advises future visitors: "The country is beautiful year-round, but the autumn is an especially nice time to be in Scotland."

Outlander star Sam lives in Scotland

While on set, Sam spends lots of time with Caitriona Balfe, his on-screen wife, and in real life, the pair have a tight-knit friendship. Caitriona has said: "I feel very lucky. Sam and I have an amazing bond, we're really great friends." Speaking to Popsugar about the friendship, Sam said: "She's extremely talented and an extremely nice person, and we have a lot of fun."

