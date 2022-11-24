The brand-new Shark Stratos vacuum cleaner is majorly discounted for Black Friday - run, don't walk

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black Friday is the perfect time to kickstart your Christmas shopping but it's also a great opportunity to bag a bargain on those big purchases. The Shark Stratos vacuum cleaner is in the sale and it will transform your cleaning game, trust us.

This game-changing vacuum has £100 off at the moment on Amazon and with that whopping discount we bet the stock won't stick around for long.

Shark Stratos Vacuum, £379, Amazon

What's unique about the Shark Stratos vacuum we hear you ask? Well, there's the Clean Sense IQ technology, the anti-hair wrap design and the unique anti-odour feature just to name a few.

The Clean Sense IQ basically detects how dirty your floor is and sets the suction accordingly, even revealing on screen when the spot is perfectly clean.

The anti-hair wrap design means no cutting hairs from the bottom of your vacuum once every few months, just imagine waving goodbye to that awful job!

The clever design makes vacuuming a breeze

Then, the anti-odour refill compartment keeps your carpets smelling fresh as you whip around with the vacuum five minutes before guests arrive. Genius.

We've road tested this very model and the results were utterly jaw-dropping. Be prepared to be amazed at the amount of dust that comes out of the carpets you already thought were clean. Another handy feature is the flexible arm which folds in half allow you to glide under coffee tables and the like. For easy storage, use the folding arm so your vacuum doesn't topple over or need to be fixed to the wall.

Cleanfluencer Mrs. Hinch has long been a fan of Shark products, and now we can really see why.

SHOP MORE

The ultimate guide to the best vacuum cleaners with top reviews

6 best budget vacuum cleaners you can buy for less than £100

5 best bagless vacuums with the top reviews

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.