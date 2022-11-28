Tom Parker's wife Kelsey's heartbreaking shrine to late husband at family home

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey has opened up about her shrine to her late husband at the home she shares with their children Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two.

Tom sadly died in March after a 20-month fight with cancer, and in a candid interview in The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the mum-of-two has opened up about the memories tied up in her home, admitting it's a shrine to Tom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the late Tom Parker shower his children with love when he battled cancer

"The studio is a mess, but it would be so hard to clear it," Kelsey confessed. "Even the desk I bought him in our first flat. The colour is all gone, but he never wanted to get rid of it because I bought it for him.

"It's all these things that contain memories, but one day I've got to move forward, haven't I? I try to remember the memories are up here [points to her head]."

Tom's wife lives with her two children

VIDEO: Tom Parker's wife Kelsey shares heart-melting wedding clip following husband's funeral

In the chat, Kelsey also revealed that Kate Ferdinand has been on hand to help with advice about processing grief after her husband's first wife Rebecca died of breast cancer at 34 years old.

"Kate was a really great person to speak to. I was talking to her about how I want to get rid of our bed, but I said to her: 'How are people going to look at me for that?' If I do want to move forward, I’ve got to take these steps.

Tom helped Kelsey find the perfect home before he died

FACTS: Tom Parker and wife Kelsey's relationship was a real-life fairytale

"Kate said: 'You've just got to not worry what anyone else thinks. You are the only person that gets into that bed, so you need to do what's right for you'."

Before Tom's death, he spoke in a Channel 4 documentary about their dream home, even calling it their "forever home". "It's important for me that obviously the kids and Kels have got somewhere nice to grow up," The Wanted singer bravely said.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.