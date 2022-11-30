How to clean an oven like a pro Simple ways to clear grease and grime and leave your oven sparkling clean

Your oven is often one of the hardest working appliances in your kitchen, and one that can easily get covered in grease and grime if you don't keep on top of cleaning it regularly.

Experts recommend cleaning your oven every three months at least, but cleaning monthly will make it easier to maintain, remove a build-up of bacteria and germs, and lower the risk of harmful smoke from the accumulation of food debris.

The good news is, getting your oven sparkling clean is easier than you might think, whether you opt for specialist cleaning products or take a more natural approach. Read on for the expert tips that will have your oven gleaming in no time…

How to clean the inside of an oven

Olivia Young, Astonish's Cleaning Chemist, says that one of the easiest ways to get the inside of your oven looking brand new is to start by heating it up to 200 degrees, at which point any food residue on the inside of the oven should begin to incinerate.

"Once cooled, simply wipe away any of the remaining ash or food remnants with a damp cloth and cleaning paste, such as Astonish's The Good One, specially designed to remove tough food and grime," she says.

If you're looking to save energy amidst the cost-of-living crisis, an alternative approach is to skip turning the oven on and go straight in with a specially-formulated oven cleaner.

"Simply scrape off any large pieces of food, dampen a clean sponge, scoop a small quantity of the paste, and apply to the inside surface of the oven. After rubbing the surface with a circular motion, rinse away any residue with warm water and a clean cloth," Olivia recommends. "Free from any harsh chemicals, your oven will be left sparkling clean without any damage from wear and tear."

Baking soda and lemon can be effective for cleaning

You may also be able to clean your oven without the need for any specialist cleaning products, as some surprising store cupboard staples can make a great natural alternative.

Lara Brittain, Kitchen Expert at Currys, says: "If you prefer not to use any harsh chemicals, you can use a mix of baking soda and white vinegar instead. To combat lingering odours, add in some lemon juice for a fresh smelling oven."

How to clean your cooking racks

Struggling to remove grime from your cooking racks? "Arguably, the best way to clean the cooking racks are by removing them entirely and soaking them in a vessel of hot water," Olivia says. "Once any leftover food has been soaked off, dry the racks and apply a cleaning product such as the Specialist Extra Strength Grease Lifter to clean off any remaining grease, leaving the racks with a sparkling finish."

Alternatively, dishwasher detergent can be used to clean instead. Simply lay your cooking racks in a bath overnight with half a cup of powder dishwasher detergent, then rinse and dry in the morning for a glowing finish.

How to clean an oven door

Oven doors can be tricky to clean

Oven doors can be trickier to clean due to the door itself usually being made out of glass and therefore requiring a less abrasive approach.

"To prevent scratching and impairing the clarity of the glass, our recommendation is to use a soft sponge on the doors and to leave the cleaning product to sit for around 20 minutes on the surface to eliminate any greasy streaks, without having to forcefully scrub," Olivia recommends.

"Simply washing the doors with warm, soapy water and then wiping with a bit of diluted vinegar can give the doors a good as new shine. I also recommend using the Astonish Specialist Antibacterial Oven & Grill Cleaner for a fast-acting and easy to use alternative. Simply dampen the applicator provided and apply the cleaning paste as needed. Wipe the affected area in circular motions and rinse off using the applicator sponge, removing any leftover residue with clean warm water."

Meanwhile, Lara suggests using the same natural cleaning mixture of baking soda, white vinegar and lemon juice used to clean the inside of your oven to get your glass oven door spotless. "Spread the same mixture over the glass, leave it to rest for ten minutes and wipe clean," she says.

