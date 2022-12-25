Princess Beatrice hits a fashion high with Christmas Day outfit

Prince Beatrice looked incredibly stylish in her festive ensemble, wowing onlookers at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

The 34-year-old joined fellow members of the royal family, including her cousins Prince William and Lady Louise at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk and she was dressed perfectly for the occasion. Beatrice wore a belted dark green coat, complete with fluffy collar and sleeves, proving that she is one of the royal ladies for fashion fans to watch.

Beatrice wore her auburn hair long and loose, accessorised with a statement matching hat complete with floral embellishment.

Princess Beatrice pulled out all the stops on Christmas Day

The princess can pull off any colour, as proven in March when she donned a modest grey coat dress to the Service of Thanksgiving in honour of her late grandfather. The royal accessorised with subtle burgundy accents which elevated the look in the most unexpected way.

The other royal ladies in attendance this morning were Princess Eugenie, Countess Sophie and the Princess of Wales. The royals all looked effortlessly stylish in their suitably warm outfits as they greeted keen well-wishers following the morning church service.

This afternoon King Charles III, and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will welcome the royal family back to their Sandringham estate, where they will gather for the Norfolk Christmas lunch for the very first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Although this will be a poignant day, traditions will be upheld, and following a lunch of turkey with all the trimmings, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that at 3 pm, King Charles will follow in the footsteps of his late mother and address the public with a televised speech on BBC One.

