TikTok users go wild for sofa cleaning hack - try it yourself

TikTok is abuzz with viral cleaning hacks, and the latest one that's set the social media site alight will have you desperate to scrub your sofa.

The sofa cleaning hack was shared by Bristol mum AJ Vaughan, who revealed her trick for a good-as-new-sofa that saves you paying a professional to do the job.

In AJ's video, she gives viewers a glimpse of her mucky sofa, before revealing the simple trick she uses to remove all the stains – and it will blow your mind!

AJ's viewers went wild for the hack, writing: "Lifesaver", "That is GENIUS!!!" and "Love this hack," while another revealed they'd made the trick their own.

"I did this with a small cloth and cup to clean my pram! It worked great!" one followed shared.

Cleaning your sofa couldn't be easier with this TikTok hack

The viral TikTok cleaning hack trick is super easy to follow, and only uses items you already have at home, making it cost-effective as well as genius – plus, AJ says it works on mattresses, leather sofas and carpets too.

All you need to get your sofa looking as good as new are a microfibre cloth, a dishwasher tablet, hot water and a saucepan lid.

How to clean your sofa at home:

1. Boil a kettle of water

2. Dissolve one dishwasher tablet in the water

3. Soak your microfibre cloth in the water

4. Squeeze out the excess water

5. Spread the cloth flat across a work surface

6. Place the lid in the centre of the cloth and wrap the cloth around it

7. Hold onto the lid of the saucepan and scrub the cloth over the surface of the sofa

