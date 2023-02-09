Joanna and Chip Gaines' Texas farmhouse features unusual sight The Magnolia Network creators live there with their five children

Joanna and Chip Gaines couldn't have a more breathtaking setting for all their work on the Magnolia Network, that being their farmhouse near Waco, Texas.

Not only is it home to the couple and their five children, it also houses several pets and livestock that feature on their social media from time to time.

While Joanna recently revealed that they'd adopted a few goats for the farm, her latest peek at their living condition was double take-inducing.

She shared a photograph of several of them in their shed, a mother surrounded by her kids congregating under a heating lamp in the midst of a Texas chill.

They were definitely making the best of an uncomfortable situation, though, as one of the kids had perched itself atop the mother goat, comfortably standing on her back while the others huddled underneath.

"She's a fun mom," Joanna quipped, which fans found hilarious, with one describing it as a "zone out moment" and another calling it "goat yoga," while a third joked: "There's always that one kid..."

The goats made themselves at home in Joanna's Texas farmhouse

The famous home, which has appeared several times on their show Fixer Upper, has become a safe haven for the family of seven.

Boasting 40 acres of comfy rooms and large open spaces, it features personal touches from Joanna and Chip in every corner, something they carefully curated, renovating the location completely.

Joanna wrote a blog post detailing the family's journey with their home and showcasing how each of their main rooms came to be.

"A lot of life has unfolded under our roof in the six years we've called the farmhouse home," she wrote. "Recently, I caught myself looking around and realizing just how much the spaces we inhabit have evolved over the years, right alongside our family.

The couple live near Waco with their five children

"But aside from making me feel nostalgic, looking back at that chapter of our lives was a good reminder to me that, just like all of us, our homes have a journey of their own."

